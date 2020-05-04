APO
Coronavirus: Kenya Covid-19 cases rise by 30 , total now 465 Nairobi Sunday May 3, 2020

By Africa Press Office

Kenya has recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus from an analysis of 883 tests done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of total cases to 465.

The results were released by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman who disclosed that 19 cases are from Mombasa, 8 from Nairobi, 2 from Bungoma and one from Kitui, aged between 4 years and  64 years, of which 23 are males and 7 females.

Bungoma is the latest County to be affected by the virus bringing to 16 the total number of Counties that have so far recorded Covid-19 cases.

“What this means is that the disease is spreading across the country and within the estates,”Dr. Rashid said and urged people in the targeted areas to go for testing.

In Nairobi, Kawangware has two cases, Eastleigh five and Kibera has one.  In Mombasa, Mvita has a record of 15 cases, Kisauni has three, and Likoni one. Others are Kitui, which has one case from Mwingi town and Bungoma County has two cases from truck drivers.

On a positive Dr. Rashid disclosed that 15 patients have recovered and hav been discharged from various hospital. “Unfortunately we lost two more patients from Mombasa,” he said.

He also lamented that despite the government’s efforts in ensuring targeted testing is done in high risk areas as part of the measures to control the disease, a low turnout of people going for the testing is dragging the process.

The CAS highlighted  that the outcome of the testing exercise has shown a very low turnout in some areas. “In the last two days, the testing teams have tested 803 against a target of 2000 in Kawangware, 494 in Eastleigh against a target of 3000,” he noted and appealed to Kenyans especially those in the hotspot areas to willingly come forward to be tested for the country to flatten the curve and minimize the risk of transmission.

He reminded Kenyans that there are countries where people beg to be tested, yet their governments are unable to do so. “The Ministry of Health has acquired the testing capacity to undertake targeted testing, but the willingness to be tested is low,’ he re-emphasised.

He also announced that NERC has directed the Inspector General to designate a place for curfew offenders where social distancing requirement can be observed and cautioned  mosques that have revised prayer time and are now opening for prayers at night during this month of Ramadhan.

 “All religious leaders are advised to stop this practice forthwith, failure of which legal action will be taken against them in accordance with Public Health Act,” he said.

The CAS also warned the hoteliers, matatus and bodaboda operators who have gone back to their normal ways and urged them to abide by the containment measures in place.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha clarified that schools will still remain closed for the next one month despite calls and rumours that they will reopen for second term.

“As I have alluded earlier a lot of things will determine whether we open schools and we are discussing at the NERC meetings,” he said and noted that going by the ongoing facts on Covid, children should stay at home and if there was any pronouncement on any matter of education, it will be communicated at the right time.

“It is disturbing to hear that parents and the public are thinking of opening schools and issues of fees. This is a medical crisis it’s not economic, and we must control the medical crisis first,” Prof. Magoha said.

He also emphasized that Kenyans should stop pretending like the disease is a Kenyan thing but should know it is worldwide warning that our culture is going to get us where we do not want to go and our behavioural might lead us to doomsday.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally with the current  global Covid-19 disease situation standing at 3,018, 952, out of which 207,973 have died. In Africa, the confirmed cases stand 23,254, and fatalities are 903.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

