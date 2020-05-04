Coronavirus – Nigeria: 170 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
170 new cases of COVID-19; 39-Lagos 29-Kano 24-Ogun 18-Bauchi 15-Kaduna 12-FCT 12-Sokoto 8-Katsina 7-Borno 3-Nasarawa 2-Adamawa 1-Oyo
2558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 400
Deaths: 87
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo