Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 4 May 2020

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases 178
Total number of deaths – 9
Active New Cases 12
Active cases at Isolation Centres 132
Cumulative recoveries 37
Number currently in quarantine 1,385
Number discharged from quarantine 1,721
