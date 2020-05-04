Coronavirus – Somalia: Cross Border Movements

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Week 18, between 26 April to 2 May 2020, a total of 2,772 movements were observed at various Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 64 per cent were incoming flows and 36 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. 273 new cases were recorded making the total number of reported cases 601. 87 per cent of migrants reported not being aware about COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from DTM team.

