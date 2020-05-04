Coronavirus – Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 3 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 51
Benadir: 37
Puntland: 12
Galmudug: 2
Male: 32
Female: 19
Recovery: 10
Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 722
Total recoveries: 44
Total deaths: 32
