APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Justice Committees to continue discussions on COVID-19 Lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: More than ever SA’s small businesses need assistance. Join SA’s Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5...

Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How The Defense Production Act Works

In early April, the White House said America is at war with "an invisible enemy." The U.S. government is responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a series of measures that invoke a 70 year old Cold War law called the Defense Production A
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, and the Select Committee on Security and Justice will later today hold a joint meeting to continue with discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services to deal with Covid-19 in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Department of Correctional Services.   Details of meeting: Date    :  04 May 2020 Time:  14:00 – 16:00   Kindly join the Microsoft Teams meeting via the link below, or alternately connect via dialling the number provided below. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +27 21 834 5669   South Africa, Cape Town (Toll) Conference ID: 710 527 650#   Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds. 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA   Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA   YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA    

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Schools remain locked for more than 127 million children in Eastern and Southern Africa
Next articleCoronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 4 (As of 4 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4

CNBC Africa -
As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
Read more
Debates

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.

Contributor -
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all

Contributor -
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 4 (As of 4 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview The exponential rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia continues. From 26 April to 3 May, confirmed cases rose from 390 to 722, with 32 deaths and 44 recoveries. The new cases are largely due to community transmission. On 23 April, WHO warned that if the virus transmission is not slowed down rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system. Somalia will need to make
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Schools remain locked for more than 127 million children in Eastern and Southern Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMore than 127 million pre-primary, primary, and secondary school students in Eastern and Southern Africa - who are supposed to return to school this week - remain at home, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In response, UNICEF has announced advanced support to this unprecedented education crisis, while advocating for the safe re-opening of schools that adhere to safety guidance. In most parts of the world, learning at home has been supported by online tools. However, in Eastern and So
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams’ message on World Press Freedom Day

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Stephanie Williams An independent media, free from intimidation and threats, is crucial to laying the foundations of democracy. On this day, I want to pay tribute to the brave journalists and media workers in Libya who, despite rising intimidation and violence, continue to carry out their duties under extremely difficult circumstances.  For too long, Libyan journalists and media workers have laid down their lives in the course of their duties, seeking to report the news a
Read more

Aliko Dangote Foundation engages 54gene Laboratory to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 test per day in Kano

APO Africa Press Office -
The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/), a philanthropic endeavor of Aliko Dangote, has contracted 54Gene, a molecular diagnostics company specialized in research, and diagnostics, to immediately set up a 400 test/day capacity laboratory in Kano State. 54Gene is accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has already set up labs in Lagos and in Ogun States. The lab, which was inaugurated yesterday - May 3rd in Kano, will start with a testing
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved