Coronavirus – South Africa: Justice Committees to continue discussions on COVID-19 Lockdown

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, and the Select Committee on Security and Justice will later today hold a joint meeting to continue with discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services to deal with Covid-19 in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Department of Correctional Services. Details of meeting: Date : 04 May 2020 Time: 14:00 – 16:00 Kindly join the Microsoft Teams meeting via the link below, or alternately connect via dialling the number provided below. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +27 21 834 5669 South Africa, Cape Town (Toll) Conference ID: 710 527 650# Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

