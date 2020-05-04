Coronavirus – South Sudan: The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic Sunday 3. May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 42. Meeting on the afternoon of Sunday 3'd May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic.

The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health.

The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Public Health Laboratory, on Sunday 3'd May 2020 released One Hundred and Thirty-Eight test results. Of these, three (3) cases were confirmed positive, two were equivocal for retest while one hundred and returned negative.The three (3) confirmed cases are South Sudanese residents of Juba, aged between 24 and 27 years were members of travelers who plan to travel to the states. The trio are asymptomatic, in good health and are isolated. The Taskforce was also informed that some cases quarantined in their homes were not conforming with the rules of their confinement. South Sudan now has Forty-Six (46) confirmed cases.

In light of the foregoing;

The High-Level Taskforce resolves to place a moratorium on the travel of the more than one hundred and twenty people who are planning to travel to Akon,

Warrap State.

The High-Level Taskforce has learned with concern that some confirmed cases were not conforming to the directives of self-quarantine. The High-Level Taskforce decides to forcefully confine and quarantine cases No. 7-34 at their homes. Police is instructed to action ensuring that all cases in question are confined in their compound at all times.

The High-Level Taskforce welcomes the pledge of the Egyptian Embassy to support the efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic through operationalisation of the PCR Machine in the Egyptian Clinic in Juba and supplying the Al Cardinal hospital with reagents.

