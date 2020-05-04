Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done

Province

Number of tests done

Mash West

24

Mat. North

7

Bulawayo

287*

Masvingo

70

Mash. Central

8

Mash. East

6

Midlands

16

Manicaland

56

Harare

446*

TOTAL

920

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

Matabeleland North

1

Bulawayo

12

Harare

13

Mashonaland East

5

Mashonaland West

3

Total

34

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

As announced by His Excellency, The President Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa the re-opening of industry and commerce during the Lockdown Extension effective 4 May 2020, is premised on the mandatory testing of employers and employees. The Ministry has put in place the following plan to ensure immediate implementation of this policy:

• Designated public health facilities that conduct routine screening and medical examination foe workers will now also conduct COVID- 19 rapid testing.

• To expedite the testing process. companies are encouraged to procure the COVID-19 Rapid test kits for themselves. guided by the Ministry in terms of test kits specifications.

• Employers must arrange with the designated testing facilities (public and private) for their employees to be tested at an agreed time as the facilities or at the workplace.

• Companies should ensure adequate space and conditions for testing (social distancing, infection prevention and control. privacy etc).

