APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialCNBC Africa -

SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey

South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done

Province

Number of tests done

Mash West

24

Mat. North

7

Bulawayo

287*

Masvingo

70

Mash. Central

8

Mash. East

6

Midlands

16

Manicaland

56

Harare

446*

TOTAL

920

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

Matabeleland North

1

Bulawayo

12

Harare

13

Mashonaland East

5

Mashonaland West

3

Total

34

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

As announced by His Excellency, The President Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa the re-opening of industry and commerce during the Lockdown Extension effective 4 May 2020, is premised on the mandatory testing of employers and employees. The Ministry has put in place the following plan to ensure immediate implementation of this policy:

• Designated public health facilities that conduct routine screening and medical examination foe workers will now also conduct COVID- 19 rapid testing.

• To expedite the testing process. companies are encouraged to procure the COVID-19 Rapid test kits for themselves. guided by the Ministry in terms of test kits specifications.

• Employers must arrange with the designated testing facilities (public and private) for their employees to be tested at an agreed time as the facilities or at the workplace.

• Companies should ensure adequate space and conditions for testing (social distancing, infection prevention and control. privacy etc).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Previous articleRwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored
Next articleThe future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored

CNBC Africa -
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands

CNBC Africa -
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative

CNBC Africa -
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
Read more
Videos

How the Rwandan banking sector is set to evolve post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Due to the recent COVID-19 impact, banking as we know it might have to change forever but are banks ready to make these changes, Cherno Gaye, Managing Director of Cogebanque joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public H
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 4 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases: 5 Active Cases: 60 Critical: 0 New Recovered: 0 Total Recovered: 75 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Total Cases: 140Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

American and African Oil and Gas Players propose regulatory measures to ensure sustainability in response to COVID-19 and beyond

APO Africa Press Office -
In response to the current global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated crash in the price of oil, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) and the IAGC have proposed a number of mitigating measures on behalf of the oil and gas industry. These measures are intended to mitigate the expected loss of jobs and abandonment of erstwhile viable projects in the African oil and gas sector in the face of a global recession. Whilst African oil producers might not be able to change the cur
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update – 3 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 259 (4 new) Tests: 34,350 (1,047 today) Recoveries: 124 (4 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 135 This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withho
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved