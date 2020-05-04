APO
Updated:

Equatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?

Many African countries have been knocking on the International Monetary Fund’s door for financial assistance to fight COVID-19. As the virus prepares to plunge Africa into its deepest recession in decades, how far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to the continent? Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey

South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P companies amid industry downturn; major U.S. upstream firms to benefit include Kosmos Energy, VAALCO Energy and more; the measure reflects broader efforts to drive global investment into Equatorial Guinea in line with its 2020 Year of Investment campaign, which will host the Africa Oil & Investment Forum & Exhibition in Malabo on November 25-26, 2020.

In a decisive show of support to upstream industry, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons announced on Monday that it will extend exploration licenses for two years and relax capital expenditure requirements for E&P companies amid the low-price climate and reduction in oil demand caused by COVID-19.

The extension of time and resources will particularly aid U.S. companies, which represent the lion’s share of investment in Equatorial Guinea’s energy sector and are currently in the early stages of exploration and seismic interpretation of several key offshore blocks.

“We learned from the crisis in 2014/2015 that we need to give extensions to exploration companies to ensure that they save cash,” says H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. “Liquidity is very important right now. The last thing we want is for [companies] to decide that it is not economical to operate in-country.”

Dallas-based Kosmos Energy will receive an extension to analyze regional data and continue geological surveys of its interests in four offshore exploration blocks (EG-21, EG-24, S and W), with a view to resume drilling programs and yield discoveries in 2021.

Houston-based VAALCO Energy will also receive an extension to develop strong prospects identified in offshore Block P, in which it holds a 31% participating interest.

African independent Atlas Oranto, which recently established an outpost in Houston, will continue its development of Block H, in which Phase 1 of the production-sharing contract has been completed and the highly prospective Aleta asset has been identified.

The Nigeria-based explorer also holds a stake in Block EG-02, in which initial interpretation of seismic survey indicates some of the largest hydrocarbon reserves in the region and depicts similarities to discoveries in Blocks I and O in the Douala Basin.

Simultaneous inversion of pre-stack seismic data, along with coherence and spectral decomposition processing have been completed, resulting in the identification of a major upper cretaceous deep-water fan system, comparable to the Liza discovery offshore Guyana.

While some elements of work programs will be delayed by COVID-19, other key energy projects remain on track, such as Noble Energy and Marathon Oil’s Alen backfill project. Pipelines for the development have already been installed, and gas feed from the Alen and Aseng fields to onshore processing facilities at the EG LNG Plant in Punta Europa is set to come online by November.

Retaining key explorers and producers in-country reflects Equatorial Guinea’s broader priority to drive global investment into the country, as encapsulated by its 2020 Year of Investment campaign.

Targeting $1 billion dollars in FDI, the year-long initiative, led by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, advances the country’s agenda of energy cooperation and investment, fortified by several landmark energy deals to be signed in 2020.

The first event of the Year of Investment, the Africa Oil & Investment Forum & Exhibition (AOIF) 2020, will unite local, regional and international companies to sign up and present projects for development in Equatorial Guinea and on the continent.

Centering on deal origination and execution, technical presentation of downstream projects and facilitation of investment into the country and the continent, AOIF 2020 will take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on November 25-26, 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleHow far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored

CNBC Africa -
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands

CNBC Africa -
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative

CNBC Africa -
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$ 226 million to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices; The IMF also approved the authorities’ request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access; To mitigate the
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for COVID-19. WHO recognizes that traditional, complementary and alternative medicine has many benefits and Africa has a long history of traditional medicine and practitioners that play an important role in providing care to populations. Medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua are being co
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public H
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19. A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow. Table 1: Distribution of tests done Province Number of tests done Mash West 24 Mat. North 7 Bulawayo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved