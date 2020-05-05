APO
Updated:

Africa50 donates US$800,000, joins African Countries to help fight COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue

JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Wines of South Africa CEO: What the resumption of wine exports means for the industry

While South Africans may not be able to buy their favourite wines just yet, millions of wine lovers all around the world will be able to purchase more of the country’s fermented bottled grapes very soon. Wine exports have been given the green light under Level 4 of South Africa’s Covid-19 lock-down. Siobhan Thompson, CEO, Wines of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 bites into SA’s tax revenue

At a time when the South African government plans to pour billions into reviving the economy the tax people say it will have less to play with in future. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the press this afternoon that tax collection was likely to have lost at least R285 billion so far through the COVID-19 lock-down and was likely to lose between 15 and 20 per cent of the annual tax take. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Announces a grant of US$300,000 to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for the purchase of test kits and other medical equipment and to mobilize frontline responders; provides US$500,000 to fund other targeted infection control and prevention activities in several African countries.

Africa50 (www.Africa50.com), the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, has announced its COVID-19 Relief Support Initiative, which aims to support the continent’s fight against the pandemic. Under this initiative, Africa50 is providing US$800,000 to help contain the spread of the virus and minimize its impact. Given the likely long-term effects of the pandemic, Africa50’s COVID-19 Relief Support Initiative will have three phases, as follows:

The first phase focuses on helping countries deal with immediate public health needs through in-kind and cash donations. It comprises a US$300,000 grant to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which will be used specifically for the purchase of test kits and other medical equipment and to mobilize frontline responders, as highlighted in the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union, through Africa CDC. In addition, Africa50 is donating US$500,000 to fund other targeted infection control and prevention activities in several African countries. The second phase will focus on technology-enabled solutions that help address the unprecedented demand for digital health innovations, which was triggered by the pandemic. To that effect, Africa50 will support the deployment of digital solutions, as part of its Innovation Challenge, an initiative launched in 2019 to increase internet connectivity access in under-served areas in Africa. The third phase will concentrate on medium to longer term solutions to support economic recovery and stabilization, including the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

On the occasion of this announcement, Mr. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50, said “We stand in complete solidarity with all African nations and all our stakeholders around the world during these uncertain times. Beyond the tragic loss of human lives, the pandemic is projected to result in a decline in Africa’s GDP growth between 3 and 8 percent.” He underlined Africa’s vulnerability to this new, rapidly evolving environment and stressed the need for diligent, impactful responses and continental cooperation. “Governments, the private sector, development institutions, and civil society have acted quickly, both to limit the spread of the virus and to prop up economies. Africa50 will play its part.”, he said. “If we work together, we can limit the damage of the pandemic. This crisis underlines once again the urgency of improving the continent’s infrastructure to ensure that people can enjoy productive, happy, and healthy lives. We must therefore also continue to develop our project pipeline and evaluate new ones, as we prepare to support the continent’s recovery”, he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa50.

Media Contact: Fleur Tchibota Director of Communications Africa50 Email: [email protected] Tel: +212666171099.

About Africa50: Africa50 (www.Africa50.com) is an infrastructure investment platform that contributes to Africa's growth by developing and investing in bankable projects, catalyzing public sector capital, and mobilizing private sector funding, with differentiated financial returns and impact. Africa50’s investor base is currently composed of 28 African countries, the African Development Bank, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), and Bank Al-Maghrib. For more information, visit: www.Africa50.com.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 5 May 2020
Next articleAfrican leaders laud African Development Bank President for visionary leadership amid COVID crisis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Majority fund managers say SA’s equity market undervalued – survey

CNBC Africa -
About 57 per cent of fund managers believe South Africa’s equity market is undervalued, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. That’s according to research from Bank of America. Most investors see more “buy” opportunities on the market than “sell” and to discuss where these are CNBC Africa spoke with John Morris, Senior Director and South Africa Investment Strategist for Bank of America.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the world can learn from Africa in dealing with a pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first respondents in helping Africa with the necessary PPEs and testing kits after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the continent, but why was this important to the organisation? CNBC Africa spoke to Zahra Baitie, Partnerships and Program Manager at the Jack Ma Foundation Africaprenuer Initiative for more.
Read more
Videos

Could Uganda’s oil producing ambitions be boosted by COVID-19 pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Global oil prices have recently dropped to record lows due to a combination of events that included a price war and lack of global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic but could this read as good news for one of Africa's budding new oil producers? CNBC Africa spoke to Elson Karuhanga, a lawyer at Kampala Associated Advocates for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis

CNBC Africa -
According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

African leaders laud African Development Bank President for visionary leadership amid COVID crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africa’s President and African Union chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa and the Nobel peace laureate and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have commended Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), for his visionary leadership and bold initiatives to accelerate Africa’s development and to support the continent through the COVID-19 crisis. President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the Bank’s commitment of $26 mill
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 5 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 46,500 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,800 associated deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Africa50 supports COVID-19 response with US$300,000 grant to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrica50 has announced a grant of US$300,000 to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.  The grant will be used specifically for the purchase of test kits and other medical equipment and to mobilize frontline responders, as highlighted in the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19. The Chief Executive Officer of Africa50 (www.Africa50.com), Alain Ebobisse, says the grant signals the be
Read more

African Oil Producer Urges Nigeria and African Countries to Take a Position on Energy and Economic Diversification

APO Africa Press Office -
If there is one thing that the current COVID-19 and oil prices crises have demonstrated, it is that African oil-producing nations are still not economically diverse. Despite repeated actions taken by governments over the past decade to diversify their economies, especially following the 2014-2016 African recessions, not enough has been done. Economic crises in African oil producing countries this year will be so severe they could reach double digit economic recessions. As countries like Nig
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved