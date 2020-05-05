APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Thousands join Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) call for governments to release jailed journalists amid COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

#BusinessTomorrow: How to rebuild small battling businesses after COVID-19

For the first time CNBC Africa is doing a simultaneous broadcast on the channel, connecting to a select audience on Zoom for the new show, Business Tomorrow. The theme of this first online discussion is the plight of small business. There are five million small and microbusinesses in South Africa alone. They carry most of the country’s jobs and they’ve borne the brunt of COVID-19. Join Chris Bishop and the panel as they delve into the future of small businesses after COVID-19....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Economic Recovery May Depend On A Coronavirus Treatment

Both the government and the pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop a treatment to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and their new workflow might entirely change how the medical industry responds to pandemics forever. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://c
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue

JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New York, May 5, 2020–In recognition of World Press Freedom Day, marked each year on May 3, the Committee to Protect Journalists today said 11,337 supporters from at least 105 countries, alongside 191 partner organizations, joined its global #FreeThePress campaign calling for the release of all jailed journalists. CPJ advanced the campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which poses a grave threat to the health of imprisoned populations.

“Jailing journalists is the hallmark of an authoritarian regime, but keeping them in jail in the midst of a pandemic is sheer cruelty,” said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon. “Journalists shouldn’t be locked up — they should be out reporting the news, informing the public and holding authorities to account. The free circulation of information and ideas is essential to fighting COVID-19, and journalists can’t do their job from behind bars.”

The campaign included an open letter to leaders of governments jailing journalists. Citizens around the world signed CPJ’s petition. Formerly imprisoned journalists shared video messages of solidarity.

At least four journalists, in Ethiopia and Iran, have been released because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPJ also called on the U.N. and the European External Action Service to press for the release of jailed journalists. The campaign culminated with a letter to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres calling for urgent action on behalf of all those still behind bars.

CPJ’s coronavirus response page includes news coverage of journalists being arrested, assaulted, or censored for their work on the virus, as well as Q&A interviews with reporters on the front line. CPJ Emergencies regularly updates its physical, digital, and psychosocial safety advice, which is available in almost 40 languages, and journalists and newsrooms can submit questions to CPJ’s safety experts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Basic Education on judgment by Limpopo High Court on re-opening of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Wines of South Africa CEO: What the resumption of wine exports means for the industry

CNBC Africa -
While South Africans may not be able to buy their favourite wines just yet, millions of wine lovers all around the world will be able to purchase more of the country’s fermented bottled grapes very soon. Wine exports have been given the green light under Level 4 of South Africa’s Covid-19 lock-down. Siobhan Thompson, CEO, Wines of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 bites into SA’s tax revenue

CNBC Africa -
At a time when the South African government plans to pour billions into reviving the economy the tax people say it will have less to play with in future. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the press this afternoon that tax collection was likely to have lost at least R285 billion so far through the COVID-19 lock-down and was likely to lose between 15 and 20 per cent of the annual tax take. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Majority fund managers say SA’s equity market undervalued – survey

CNBC Africa -
About 57 per cent of fund managers believe South Africa’s equity market is undervalued, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. That’s according to research from Bank of America. Most investors see more “buy” opportunities on the market than “sell” and to discuss where these are CNBC Africa spoke with John Morris, Senior Director and South Africa Investment Strategist for Bank of America.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the world can learn from Africa in dealing with a pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first respondents in helping Africa with the necessary PPEs and testing kits after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the continent, but why was this important to the organisation? CNBC Africa spoke to Zahra Baitie, Partnerships and Program Manager at the Jack Ma Foundation Africaprenuer Initiative for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Basic Education on judgment by Limpopo High Court on re-opening of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Department of Basic Education welcomes the judgment by the Limpopo High Court which dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training. The Institute went to court on an urgent basis to set aside the decision of the Minister to re-open schools on 1 June 2020 thereby trying to stop the Department from implementing the recovery plan for schools in the context of COVID-19. Judge Gerrit Muller dismissed the case this afternoon saying that Li
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Inspection of Bombangi Isolation Facility to scale up Coronavirus Outbreak Readiness

APO Africa Press Office -
Inspection of Bombangi isolation facility by the RRT, to scale up coronavirus outbreak readiness in Nyamira South. #KomeshaCorona update Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Fighting the shadow pandemic of violence against women and children during COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Alongside health impacts, the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought a loss of liberties. Restrictions in movement have affected people’s jobs and livelihoods. Despite the many hardships being faced, freedom from violence cannot, under any circumstance, be surrendered – the right to live free from violence is a basic human right. Yet the most vulnerable members of society including children, women, persons with disabilities, the elderly – are suffering during isolation.  Ma
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) issues communication guidance to stem rising anti-migrant sentiment in wake of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoDuring the Covid-19 pandemic, misinformation and hate speech are spreading with devastating consequences for migrants, refugees and other vulnerable groups. To tackle this aspect of the crisis, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is issuing a practical guidance on producing responsive, factual communication campaigns during the pandemic and other migration contexts. Available online, the toolkit aids in getting rapid and accurate information to those most in need,
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved