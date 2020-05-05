APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (47,581) deaths (1,862), and recoveries (15,901)

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (47,581) deaths (1,862), and recoveries (15,901) by region:

Central (4,118 cases; 129 deaths; 1,231 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,104; 64; 953), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), Congo (236; 10; 26), DRC (705; 34; 90), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (367; 6; 93), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4).

Eastern (4,842; 142; 1,969): Comoros (4; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,120; 2; 745), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethiopia (145; 4; 91), Kenya (535; 24; 182), Madagascar (151; 0; 101), Mauritius (334; 10; 319), Rwanda (261; 0; 128), Seychelles (11; 0; 8), Somalia (835; 38; 75), South Sudan (52; 0; 2), Sudan (778; 45; 70), Tanzania (480; 18; 167), Uganda (97; 0; 55).

Northern (17,803; 1,128; 5,864): Algeria (4,648; 465; 1,998), Egypt (6,813; 436; 1,632), Libya (63; 3; 23), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (5,153; 180; 1,799), Tunisia (1,118; 43; 406*).

Southern (7,699; 153; 2,910): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (116; 1; 12), Malawi (41; 3; 9), Mozambique (80; 0; 19), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (7,220; 138; 2,746), Zambia (139; 4; 92), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5).

Western (13,119; 310; 3,927): Benin (96; 2; 50), Burkina Faso (672; 46; 545), Cape Verde (186; 2; 37), Cote d'Ivoire (1,432; 17; 693), Gambia (17; 1; 9), Ghana (2,719; 18; 294), Guinea (1,710; 9; 450), Guinea-Bissau (292; 2; 25), Liberia (170; 20; 58), Mali (612; 32; 228), Niger (755; 37; 534), Nigeria (2,802; 93; 417), Senegal (1,329; 11; 470), Sierra Leone (199; 11; 43), Togo (128; 9; 74).

*Inadvertently reported 643 recoveries for Tunisia 4 May 7pm EAT. Correct value now listed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

