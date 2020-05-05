APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 5 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue

JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis

According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Kairos Capital on IMF’s Africa COVID-19 strategy & Nigeria’s economic outlook

As countries across Africa source intervention funds to battle the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nigeria’s economy especially taking a hit from falling oil prices and local currency devaluation, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss how these events are impacting Nigeria's economy.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1047; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty-Five (145). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Jigjiga University Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, sixteen (16) people (15 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Amhara Region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-one (91). The Details of today's cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

75

Female

No

Under Investigation (identified by the laboratory test among admitted patients)

2

Ethiopian

 Afar

25

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

3

Ethiopian

 Afar

22

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

4

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

8

Female

 Yes

5

Ethiopian

Oromia, Batu

19

Female

 Yes

The 75-year-old woman mentioned above was being treated at a hospital for other chronic medical problems, and due to respiratory distress, she was suspected for COVID-19 and sample was taken, however she passed away before results confirmed she was positive for COVID-19. Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

25,135

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,047

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

48

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

16

Total recovered

91

Total deaths

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

145

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa/Eastern Mediterranean: World Hand Hygiene Day – Nurses and midwives, clean care is in your hands!
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 19 million children internally displaced by conflict and violence in 2019 is highest number ever, says UNICEF
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigerian manufacturers resume operations post COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has rolled out some guidelines for its members as they resume operations following the easing of the COVID-19 lock-down in the country. The Association’s Acting Director General, Ambrose Oruche joins me to discuss the details and also delve into the short to medium term implication of the pandemic on Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.
Read more
Videos

Angola plans to strengthen lock-down restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

CNBC Africa -
Angola is on the edge of tightening its Covid-19 lock-down restrictions as the number of confirmed cases rise to 35.
Read more
Videos

Equites CEO on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Despite the tough economic journey that many companies on enduring during these times; Equites Property Fund has declared a final dividend of 151.39 cents per share which is a growth of 9 per cent from the previous year. The company has also seen growth in its headline earnings per share and its net asset value for the financial year and joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund.
Read more
Videos

The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery

CNBC Africa -
Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region’s economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

African Oil Producer Urges Nigeria and African Countries to Take a Position on Energy and Economic Diversification

APO Africa Press Office -
If there is one thing that the current COVID-19 and oil prices crises have demonstrated, it is that African oil-producing nations are still not economically diverse. Despite repeated actions taken by governments over the past decade to diversify their economies, especially following the 2014-2016 African recessions, not enough has been done. Economic crises in African oil producing countries this year will be so severe they could reach double digit economic recessions. As countries like Nig
Read more

Aled Walters to return to the United Kingdom

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAled Walters, who has been the Springboks’ Head of Athletic Performance since 2018, has been released from his contract and will leave South Africa to join an overseas club in June, SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) announced on Tuesday. Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby, paid tribute to the important contribution Walters has made during his tenure of two years with the Springboks. “It’s obviously sad to lose someone of Aled’s ability, but we understa
Read more

Coronavirus – Niger: IOM Appeals for Funding to Continue Lifesaving Assistance to Stranded Migrants Amid COVID-19 Crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTogether with the ministries of Interior, Humanitarian Action, Health and Foreign Affairs in Niger, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted 1,400 stranded Nigerien migrants after returning from Burkina Faso last weekend. They were mainly miners who fled violence last month in Burkina Faso's southern district. The Government of Niger agreed to open the border to facilitate this assisted voluntary return movement and requested IOM to support their national
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (5th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
2 New Confirmed Cases (Reported from: Lusaka) 1 death (Lusaka) 14 recoveries (13 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti) Cumulative cases: 139 Total recoveries - 92 Total deaths - 4 Active cases - 43Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved