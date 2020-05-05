Coronavirus: Kenya records 25 more cases as target testing gains root Nairobi Monday, May 24, 2020

APO
Coronavirus: Kenya records 25 more cases as target testing gains root

By Africa Press Office

Angola plans to strengthen lock-down restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Angola is on the edge of tightening its Covid-19 lock-down restrictions as the number of confirmed cases rise to 35.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Equites CEO on COVID-19 impact on business

Despite the tough economic journey that many companies on enduring during these times; Equites Property Fund has declared a final dividend of 151.39 cents per share which is a growth of 9 per cent from the previous year. The company has also seen growth in its headline earnings per share and its net asset value for the financial year and joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund.
VideosCNBC Africa -

The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery

Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region's economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
 Kenya has recorded 25 more cases of coronavirus from 1,012 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 490.

Out of these cases, 15 are from Nairobi and 10 from Mombasa. All are Kenyans with no history of travel, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS)  Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said today while briefing the media on the country status.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in the following estates,  Eastleigh 8 cases, Mathare one case, Umoja two cases, Kawangware two, Kahawa West one case and Kariobangi South one case. While in Mombasa, 8 cases are from Old Town, one from Bombululu and one from Jomvu.

Out of the confirmed cases 13 are males and 12 females whose age distribution range from 6 months for the youngest to 60 years for the oldest.

at the same time the CAS disclosed that six patients have been discharged bringing to 173 the total number of those who have recovered from the disease in the country.

At the global level, the corona disease burden stands at 3.3 million people infected and 238, 628 have died. In Africa, the confirmed cases now stand at 29, 438 with 1,064 fatalities.

Dr. Mwangangi noted that there has been a gradual increase in the number of people turning up for testing in targeted hotspot areas such as Kawangware, Eastleigh and Mvita in Mombasa County.

“The targeted testing is meant identify and isolate the infected in order to prevent further transmission, and we are urging Kenyans in these areas to willingly come forward and be tested because it is the most effective strategy of breaking the chain of transmission,” she added.

The CAS also called upon the mask vendors who are allowing more than one person to fit several face masks without buying to stop it since it is a dangerous practice which can lead to mass infection.

She advised the vendors to package the masks according to sizes to limit the possibility of contamination and also warned the wearers of the masks to wear them in the proper way without hanging on the chin.

She also advised the public to strictly observe social distancing requirement, wash hands regularly, and stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary.

The Ag. Director General for Health  Dr. Patrick Amoth also disclosed that the Ministry of Health is engaging healthcare workers in relation to the strike they have issued .

The  Ministry he added is working well with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and has developed a plan which is awaiting approval before it can be shared with the health care workers. “This will include looking at their welfare and needs considering the extra hours they are putting in to tame the Covid- 19 pandemic,” he noted.

Dr. Amoth also disclosed that the government has started evacuating Kenyans who are stranded all over the world including Europe and Asia and those who have gone for treatment especially in India.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

"In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,"
How can Rwanda's economy match on post-COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Experts have predicted a long road back for many of Africa's economies post covid-19 but is there a reason to be more optimistic? CNBC Africa is joined by CJ Fonzi, Partner and Director at Dalberg Rwanda for more.
Cimerwa PPC set to list on Rwanda Stock Exchange

CNBC Africa -
Despite its size and the tough economic times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Stock Exchange has shown resilience and is well on its way to list multinational cement company; Cimerwa PPC Ltd. CNBC Africa spoke to Celestine Rwabukumba, CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange for more.
International News

What life after lockdown might look like | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
As some countries begin to reopen parts of the economy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, CNBC's Uptin Saiidi is in Hong Kong to look at how the new normal may include regular temperature checks, fewer seats in restaurants, and more remote work arrangements.
Why American Farmers Are Dumping Milk

CNBC -
Across America, dairy farmers have dumped countless gallons of fresh, entirely usable milk, because there is no one to buy it. The shelter in place orders given by governments around the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered
Coronavirus – Africa/Eastern Mediterranean: World Hand Hygiene Day – Nurses and midwives, clean care is in your hands!

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWorld Hand Hygiene Day will be celebrated on 5 May 2020. This year's campaign theme, "SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands", aligns with the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The campaign aims to recognize nurses and midwives as front-line heroes who deserve acknowledgement, appreciation and protection, and to highlight their critical role in infection prevention and control. Handwashing is one of the most effective actions everyone can take to reduce the
Coronavirus – South Africa: Education Committees to seek Legal Opinion on way forward with adoption of Department of Basic Education's Annual Performance Plan (DBE'S...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture today resolved to get legal advice regarding the adoption of the Department of Basic Education's annual performance plan (APP), because of the unexpected changes to the plan caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.   Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said that, at this stage, the committees can merely note the APP pres
Coronavirus – Africa: Fighting measles during the time of COVID-19 in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoDemocratic Republic of Congo: "COVID-19 must not jeopardise the fight against major killer diseases like measles" Overshadowed by outbreaks of Ebola last year and by COVID-19 today, the measles epidemic in DRC continues to kill children every day. With vaccination campaigns delayed and access to healthcare reduced because of measures to contain COVID-19, we are likely to see an increase in the spread and the death toll of measles and other major killer diseases.
Data has gravity

Data has gravity
Security, risk, data loss, and legislation. These are the primary concerns listed by organisations and government institutions when asked why they are reluctant to move to the cloud. It is the perennial debate – will cloud put the data at risk? Isn't on-premise more secure? How can the organisation ensure it is compliant in light of growing regulatory control over how data is accessed, protected and used? For many, the answer lies in the tried and trusted foundations of on-premise so
