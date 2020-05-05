Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Status Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
245 new cases of COVID-19
76-Lagos 37-Katsina 32-Jigawa 23-Kano 19-FCT 18-Borno 10-Edo 9-Bauchi 6-Adamawa 5-Oyo 5-Ogun 1-Ekiti 1-Osun 1-Benue 1-Niger 1-Zamfara
2802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 417 Deaths: 93
