Coronavirus – Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 5th May 2020

New cases confirmed: 79 Benadir: 38 Jubbaland: 22 South West: 11 Puntland: 8
Male: 62 Female: 17 Recovery: 14 Death: 3
Total confirmed cases: 835 Total recoveries: 75 Total deaths: 38
