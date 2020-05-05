APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Education Committees to seek Legal Opinion on way forward with adoption of Department of Basic Education’s Annual Performance Plan (DBE’S APP)

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Angola plans to strengthen lock-down restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Angola is on the edge of tightening its Covid-19 lock-down restrictions as the number of confirmed cases rise to 35.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Equites CEO on COVID-19 impact on business

Despite the tough economic journey that many companies on enduring during these times; Equites Property Fund has declared a final dividend of 151.39 cents per share which is a growth of 9 per cent from the previous year. The company has also seen growth in its headline earnings per share and its net asset value for the financial year and joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery

Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region’s economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture today resolved to get legal advice regarding the adoption of the Department of Basic Education’s annual performance plan (APP), because of the unexpected changes to the plan caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.   Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said that, at this stage, the committees can merely note the APP presented today, as it was tabled in Parliament in March 2020 and drafted much earlier, and does not give effect to the impact of pandemic. “Only a legal expert will be able to tell us the way forward, meaning do we just note or do we adopt the APP?”   The DBE made it clear that although it was presenting the APP, it will have to be reworked, as it was drawn up prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and plans have now changed considerably. The APP was tabled in Parliament in March, prior to the declaration of the lockdown and its implications. The department nonetheless presented the tabled APP to the committee, as it is bound by law to do so and could not divert from the plan, as tabled.   The DBE said when the plans were drawn up for the year, the pandemic was not expected. Funds will now have to be moved and redirected from infrastructure to make schools Covid-19 compliant, including in water and sanitation. The Minister of DBD, Ms Angie Motshekga, agreed with the committee’s decision to take legal advice, as she said the DBE is already spending funds that have not been approved by Parliament, due to the new activities it must undertake to ensure that schools are Covid-19 compliant.   The committees also heard that many programmes will have to be done virtually or not at all, due to the pandemic.   Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said that a follow-up meeting will be necessary after the DBE has adjusted its plans. “At this point we can just note the report. Covid-19 happened to all of us unexpectedly. Now the DBE is unlikely to implement its plans the way it planned. If it wanted to visit a school, it can’t happen. If it wanted to train teachers or a school governing body, that can’t happen. The DBE will not be able to spend the money as they had planned.”   Several MPs raised concerns about the infrastructure budget, as several schools were vandalised during the lockdown period. MPs also indicated that budget should be allocated to information and computer technology.   Select Committee Chairperson Mr Elleck Nchabeleng said all new and unexpected activities regarding Covid-19 will have to be included in a redrafted plan. The committees will reconvene next week to plot a way forward.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Fighting measles during the time of COVID-19 in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa/Eastern Mediterranean: World Hand Hygiene Day – Nurses and midwives, clean care is in your hands!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How can Rwanda’s economy match on post-COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Experts have predicted a long road back for many of Africa's economies post covid-19 but is there a reason to be more optimistic? CNBC Africa is joined by CJ Fonzi, Partner and Director at Dalberg Rwanda for more.
Read more
Videos

Cimerwa PPC set to list on Rwanda Stock Exchange

CNBC Africa -
Despite its size and the tough economic times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Stock Exchange has shown resilience and is well on its way to list multinational cement company; Cimerwa PPC Ltd. CNBC Africa spoke to Celestine Rwabukumba, CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange for more.
Read more
International News

What life after lockdown might look like | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
As some countries begin to reopen parts of the economy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi is in Hong Kong to look at how the new normal may include regular temperature checks, fewer seats in restaurants, and more remote work arrangements. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
International News

Why American Farmers Are Dumping Milk

CNBC -
Across America, dairy farmers have dumped countless gallons of fresh, entirely usable milk, because there is no one to buy it. The shelter in place orders given by governments around the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa/Eastern Mediterranean: World Hand Hygiene Day – Nurses and midwives, clean care is in your hands!

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWorld Hand Hygiene Day will be celebrated on 5 May 2020. This year’s campaign theme, “SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands”, aligns with the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The campaign aims to recognize nurses and midwives as front-line heroes who deserve acknowledgement, appreciation and protection, and to highlight their critical role in infection prevention and control. Handwashing is one of the most effective actions everyone can take to reduce the
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Fighting measles during the time of COVID-19 in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoDemocratic Republic of Congo: “COVID-19 must not jeopardise the fight against major killer diseases like measles” Overshadowed by outbreaks of Ebola last year and by COVID-19 today, the measles epidemic in DRC continues to kill children every day. With vaccination campaigns delayed and access to healthcare reduced because of measures to contain COVID-19, we are likely to see an increase in the spread and the death toll of measles and other major killer diseases. M
Read more

Data has gravity

APO Africa Press Office -
Security, risk, data loss, and legislation. These are the primary concerns listed by organisations and government institutions when asked why they are reluctant to move to the cloud. It is the perennial debate – will cloud put the data at risk? Isn’t on-premise more secure? How can the organisation ensure it is compliant in light of growing regulatory control over how data is accessed, protected and used? For many, the answer lies in the tried and trusted foundations of on-premise so
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Health Minister Urges Extra Vigilance with Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith the easing of lockdown which was imposed because of COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, 4th May, 2020, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has urged Nigerians to “be extra vigilant and be compliant with accompanying measures and guidelines that are meant to assure that we do not lose the health gains we have made so far, since our COVID-19 statistics are of considerable concern.” The Honourable Minister made this call at the Presidential Task Force on CO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved