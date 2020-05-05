Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday 04 May 2020 is 35.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
District breakdown
Cases
Bojanala district
27
Rustenburg Municipality
15
Madibeng Municipality
11
Moretele Municipality
01
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
05
JB Marks Municipality
02
Matlosana Municipality
03
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
02
Mahikeng Municipality
02
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
01
Lekwa-Teemane Municipality
01
Hospital:
The total number of people in hospital in the North West Province is five.
Recoveries:
A total of 20 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and one each in Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.
Data harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.