Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday 04 May 2020 is 35.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District breakdown

Cases

Bojanala district

27

Rustenburg Municipality

15

Madibeng Municipality

11

Moretele Municipality

01

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

05

JB Marks Municipality

02

Matlosana Municipality

03

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

02

Mahikeng Municipality

02

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

01

Lekwa-Teemane Municipality

01

Hospital:

The total number of people in hospital in the North West Province is five.

Recoveries:

A total of 20 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and one each in Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.

Data harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

