APO
Updated:

Stephen Curry, Doris Burke, Rick Carlisle, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Doc Rivers and Dawn Staley to Participate in Virtual Jr. NBA Leadership Conference Powered by Under Armour on May 15

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue

JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Wines of South Africa CEO: What the resumption of wine exports means for the industry

While South Africans may not be able to buy their favourite wines just yet, millions of wine lovers all around the world will be able to purchase more of the country’s fermented bottled grapes very soon. Wine exports have been given the green light under Level 4 of South Africa’s Covid-19 lock-down. Siobhan Thompson, CEO, Wines of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 bites into SA’s tax revenue

At a time when the South African government plans to pour billions into reviving the economy the tax people say it will have less to play with in future. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the press this afternoon that tax collection was likely to have lost at least R285 billion so far through the COVID-19 lock-down and was likely to lose between 15 and 20 per cent of the annual tax take. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NBA (https://www.NBA.com) Commissioner Adam Silver to Provide Opening Remarks; Fourth Annual Conference to be Hosted by Jay Bilas and Livestreamed for Free on NBA and Jr. NBA Digital and Social Platforms.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that the fourth annual Jr. NBA Leadership Conference powered by Under Armour will feature three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning ESPN analyst Doris Burke, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, University of South Carolina women’s head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dawn Staley and LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, among other speakers.  

Hosted by Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, the conference will take place virtually for the first time on Friday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. CAT. It will be livestreamed on the NBA App, NBA.com and https://Jr.NBA.com/ and across the NBA and Jr. NBA’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Shifting from an in-person forum to a free virtual event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jr. NBA Leadership Conference will bring together members of the youth basketball community – including coaches, program administrators, partners, players and parents. Fans from around the world will also join for discussions with the game’s leaders and public health experts on topics related to the current state of youth sports.

This year’s lineup will feature opening remarks by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver followed by a series of conversations, audience Q&As and panel discussions, including a one-on-one conversation between Curry and Burke. 

“Like so many parts of the sports world, the youth basketball community has come together to assist one another during this challenging time, and we look forward to deepening the connection between youth coaches, families and the NBA and WNBA through this conference,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Youth Development David Krichavsky. “We are excited to convene leaders from across the sports and public health sectors to lead meaningful and interactive conversations, discuss best practices in youth development particularly during times of uncertainty, and answer questions from basketball stakeholders around the world.”

Dr. Murthy will discuss ways to promote physical and mental wellness among youth during this time of distancing, and Retired General Martin E. Dempsey, the Chairman of USA Basketball and the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, will lead a conversation on leadership in challenging times.

In addition, a coaches roundtable will discuss the state of the game and ways to support young athletes during this time. The roundtable will feature Carlisle, Staley, Rivers, Sacramento Kings assistant coach and former WNBA player Lindsey Harding, former WNBA player and Jackson County (Ga.) High School girls’ basketball head coach Christi Thomas and founder Brendan Winters of Pro Skills Basketball, a member of the Jr. NBA Flagship Network.

The event will conclude with a 15-minute virtual, live basketball clinic demonstrating drills and exercises that boys and girls can complete at home and in limited space to stay active and develop their game in a safe and healthy way. Launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic as part of NBA Together, Jr. NBA at Home (https://on.nba.com/2SE01Mg) is an interactive content series in which NBA and WNBA players help young players around the world stay active and connected to the game. In addition to the daily videos published across Jr. NBA social media channels, fans can access longer-form content through “Jr. NBA at Home Workouts (https://bit.ly/3fjiJT4),” 15-minute videos starring NBA or WNBA players every Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on the NBA’s YouTube page.

After the conference, the NBA will continue the youth sports conversation through the new Jr. NBA at Home podcast, a 12-episode weekly coaching development series featuring special guests from the NBA, WNBA or youth basketball community, as well as Jr. NBA Live Coaches Hangouts, which are weekly virtual meetings for youth basketball coaches and program administrators to connect as a community on a regular basis and exchange basketball and life skills development resources, learnings and best practices. 

Click here (https://bit.ly/3dne0y3) for more information about the Jr. NBA Leadership Conference powered by Under Armour, including details on how to register.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Media Contacts: Mark Pozin NBA Communications (212) 407-8828 [email protected]

Pawel Weszka NBA Africa (+27) 718996791 (+27) 100072666 [email protected]

About the NBA: The NBA (https://www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, www.NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.8 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCOVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Majority fund managers say SA’s equity market undervalued – survey

CNBC Africa -
About 57 per cent of fund managers believe South Africa’s equity market is undervalued, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. That’s according to research from Bank of America. Most investors see more “buy” opportunities on the market than “sell” and to discuss where these are CNBC Africa spoke with John Morris, Senior Director and South Africa Investment Strategist for Bank of America.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the world can learn from Africa in dealing with a pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first respondents in helping Africa with the necessary PPEs and testing kits after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the continent, but why was this important to the organisation? CNBC Africa spoke to Zahra Baitie, Partnerships and Program Manager at the Jack Ma Foundation Africaprenuer Initiative for more.
Read more
Videos

Could Uganda’s oil producing ambitions be boosted by COVID-19 pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Global oil prices have recently dropped to record lows due to a combination of events that included a price war and lack of global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic but could this read as good news for one of Africa's budding new oil producers? CNBC Africa spoke to Elson Karuhanga, a lawyer at Kampala Associated Advocates for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis

CNBC Africa -
According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

African leaders laud African Development Bank President for visionary leadership amid COVID crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africa’s President and African Union chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa and the Nobel peace laureate and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have commended Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), for his visionary leadership and bold initiatives to accelerate Africa’s development and to support the continent through the COVID-19 crisis. President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the Bank’s commitment of $26 mill
Read more

Africa50 donates US$800,000, joins African Countries to help fight COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAnnounces a grant of US$300,000 to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for the purchase of test kits and other medical equipment and to mobilize frontline responders; provides US$500,000 to fund other targeted infection control and prevention activities in several African countries. Africa50 (www.Africa50.com), the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, has announced its COVID-19 Relief Support Initiative, which aims to support the continen
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 5 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 46,500 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,800 associated deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Africa50 supports COVID-19 response with US$300,000 grant to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrica50 has announced a grant of US$300,000 to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.  The grant will be used specifically for the purchase of test kits and other medical equipment and to mobilize frontline responders, as highlighted in the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19. The Chief Executive Officer of Africa50 (www.Africa50.com), Alain Ebobisse, says the grant signals the be
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved