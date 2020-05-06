APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Statement on Protecting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Promoting Gender-Responsiveness in the COVID-19 Crisis

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers

In the past few weeks, Rwanda saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, a scenario that has been attributed to cross border truck drivers. In response to this, the country has established a cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate trade. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven filed this report.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Has Africa’s aviation industry reached the end of the runway?

With massive grounding of airline fleet happening, the aviation sector has been one of those most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but as we try to look at life after, is it possible for business to go back to the usual? Tony Payne, Aviation lawyer and Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

We, the Ministers of South Africa, Sweden, Argentina, Australia, Albania, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Fiji, France, Germany, Greece, Guinea, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Namibia, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, are honored to issue this joint statement on behalf of the people and governments of 58 countries: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guinea, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Namibia, Netherlands, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Humanity is confronted with the unprecedented threat of COVID-19. Around the world, the pandemic is having a devastating impact on health systems, economies and the lives, livelihood and wellbeing of all, particularly older people. Responding effectively to this fast-growing pandemic requires solidarity and cooperation among all governments, scientists, civil society actors and the private sector. 

COVID-19 affects women and men differently. The pandemic makes existing inequalities for women and girls, as well as discrimination of other marginalized groups such as persons with disabilities and those in extreme poverty worse and risk impeding the realization of human rights for women and girls. Participation, protection and potential of all women and girls must be at the center of response efforts. These efforts must be gender-responsive and consider different impacts surrounding detection, diagnosis and access to treatment for all women and men.

The restrictive measures designed to limit the spread of the virus around the world, increase the risk of domestic violence, including intimate partner violence. As health and social protection as well as legal systems that protect all women and girls under normal circumstances are weakened or under pressure by the COVID-19, specific measures should be implemented to prevent violence against women and girls. The emergency responses should ensure that all women and girls who are refugees, migrants or internally displaced are protected. Sexual and reproductive health needs, including psychosocial support services, and protection from gender-based violence, must be prioritized to ensure continuity. We must also assume responsibility for social protection and ensure adolescent health, rights and wellbeing during schools close-down. Any restrictions to the enjoyment of human rights should be prescribed by law, and in accordance with international law and rigorously assessed.

We support the active participation and leadership of women and girls at all levels of decision-making, including at community level, through their networks and organizations, to ensure efforts and response are gender-responsive and will not further discriminate and exclude those most at risk.

It is crucial that leaders recognize the central role of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in health emergencies and the need for robust health systems to save lives. In this context, sexual health services are essential. We recommit to the immediate implementation of the UHC political declaration by all. Funding sexual and reproductive health and rights should remain a priority to avoid a rise in maternal and newborn mortality, increased unmet need for contraception, and an increased number of unsafe abortions and sexually transmitted infections.

Around the world, midwives, nurses and community health workers are essential to contain COVID-19 and they require personal protective equipment. Safe pregnancy and childbirth depend on all these health workers, adequate health facilities, and strict adherence to infection prevention. Respiratory illnesses in pregnant women, particularly COVID-19 infections, must be priority due to increased risk of adverse outcomes. As our national and international supply chains are impacted by this pandemic, we recommit to providing all women and girls of reproductive age with reproductive health commodities. And we call on governments around the world to ensure full and unimpeded access to all sexual and reproductive health services for all women and girls.

We welcome the multilateral efforts, including by the UN, including UNFPA and UN Women, WHO, the World Bank and IMF, and regional development banks, as well as the G7 and G20 declarations, towards a coherent and global response to COVID-19. We encourage them all in their efforts with national governments and other partners to ensure an effective response and assurance of the continuation of essential health services and rights.

We must coordinate our efforts in this global health crisis. We support the UN General Assembly resolution entitled Global Solidarity to fight COVID-19. And we encourage all governments, the private sector, civil society, philanthropists and others to join us in supporting the emergency response, particularly in the most vulnerable countries, and to give full effect to the global commitment to universal access to health care.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.

Previous articleCOVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies

CNBC Africa -
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

Op-Ed: How to make money out of equities

Contributor -
Anchor Capital reviews asset classes across major geographies, with a focus on equities.
Read more
Videos

Oscar Onyema on the NSE’s response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Stock Exchange published guidance for virtual board, committee, and management meetings for stakeholders as the world grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak. Oscar Onyema, CEO of the NSE joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the NSE has been responding to the pandemic.
Read more
Videos

Meristem Securities’ outlook for Nigerian brewers

CNBC Africa -
Recently released earnings by brewery companies in Nigeria have been largely bearish. Busola Akinyele, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (5 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
The #COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 5th May, 2020 has been published. Our daily #COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp #TakeResponsibility Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 6 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 17 Active cases: 63 Critical: 0 New recovered: 2 Total recovered: 93 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 4 Total cases: 162Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: The Presidency confirms a positive case of COVID-19 on one of its essential staff

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPublic and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. In line with government’s guidelines on the management of COVID-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family. Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened. The Presidency’s P
Read more

Coronavirus – Central African Republic: New platform for a coordinated response against COVID-19 launched in Central African Republic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn the Central African Republic, civil society organizations have launched "Solidarity for action"—a platform created by associations of people living with HIV, sex workers and LGBTI organisations, TB and malaria activists, and human rights groups—to ensure mobilization and coordinated actions to reduce the vulnerability of these populations to COVID-19 and ensure continued access to HIV services, tuberculosis and malaria and respect for human rights in an unprecedented
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved