Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 6 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1382; of these seventeen (17) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Sixty-Two (162). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Reasearch Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jigjiga University Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-three (93). The Details of today's cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

27

Male

No

He has a risk of exposure due to the nature of his work.

2

Ethiopian

20

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

3

Ethiopian

25

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

4

Ethiopian

14

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

5

Ethiopian

26

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

6

Ethiopian

65

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

7

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

28

Female

No

Yes

8

Ethiopian

Afar (Diagnosed in Addis)

39

Male

No

Under Investigation

9

Ethiopian

50

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

10

Ethiopian

30

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

–

11

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

53

Female

No

Yes

12

Ethiopian

23

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

13

Ethiopian

24

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

14

Ethiopian

27

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

15

Ethiopian

20

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

16

Ethiopian

22

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

17

Ethiopian

41

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

26,517

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,382

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

17

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

63

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

2

Total recovered

93

Total deaths

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

162

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.