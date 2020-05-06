APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 6 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?

Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad begins

Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry says about 4000 Nigerians abroad have indicated willingness to come back home, as the process of repatriation has already begun. Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, says the returnees will need to undergo a compulsory 14-day isolation. Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Here’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures

Old Mutual has showed its continued support to South Africa as the Covid-19 pandemic hurts industries and individuals. The group has contributed towards medical care, education support initiatives and food relief measures.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1382; of these seventeen (17) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Sixty-Two (162). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Reasearch Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jigjiga University Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-three (93). The Details of today's cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

27

Male

No

He has a risk of exposure due to the nature of his work.

2

Ethiopian

20

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

3

Ethiopian

25

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

4

Ethiopian

14

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

5

Ethiopian

26

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

6

Ethiopian

65

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

7

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

28

Female

No

 Yes

8

Ethiopian

Afar (Diagnosed in Addis)

39

Male

No

 Under Investigation

9

Ethiopian

50

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

10

Ethiopian

30

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.

 –

11

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

53

Female

No

 Yes

12

Ethiopian

23

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

13

Ethiopian

24

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

14

Ethiopian

27

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

15

Ethiopian

20

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

16

Ethiopian

22

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

17

Ethiopian

41

Male

He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.

 –

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

26,517

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,382

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

17

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

63

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

2

Total recovered

93

Total deaths

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

162

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleHere’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures
Next articleCoronavirus – South Sudan: Japan donates over US $209,000 to Mine Action in South Sudan
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Binance CEO on COVID-19 impact & trading crypto currency in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has recently allowed South African bank account holders to directly trade cryptocurrencies using the rand value on its platform and is allowing other African countries to also explore and advance the use of technology in the world on cryptocurrency. The Founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 a big concern as Burundi heads to the polls

CNBC Africa -
On April 14th the World Bank approved a $5 million grant from the International Development Association to support Burundi’s Covid-19 response efforts and strengthen the national systems for public health preparedness; but with campaigns for the upcoming Presidential elections drawing numbers and voting day set for May 20th, will this be a setback in the country’s fight against the virus? CNBC Africa spoke to Vital Nshimirimana, President for the Forum for Strengthening Civil Society in Burundi for more.
Read more
Videos

How can African countries avoid a COVID-19 debt trap?

CNBC Africa -
Countries have been borrowing extensively to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 which could put some of them in a debt trap. So what can be done to avoid that? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Is Rwanda’s drone response being spread too thin?

CNBC Africa -
Back in early March, before the lock-downs, Rwanda launched a drive to use drones to spray pesticides in mosquito breeding sites; in a bid to reduce the number of malaria infections in the country. But since the novel coronavirus crisis has become a priority area, Charis UAS, one of the companies responsible for the spraying, has shifted its operations to focus on Covid-19 response. With the nation recording some three million malaria infections every year, how will the company handle both? Eric Rutayisire, Founder & CEO, Charis UAS joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7572 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572. Case Data PROVINCE COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 838 Free State 128 Gauteng 1697 KwaZulu-Natal 1142 Limpopo 40 Mpumalanga 57 North West 35 Northern Cape 26
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Committees on Agriculture welcome the absorption of all employees in the reconfigured department

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and the Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Minerals and Energy were today briefed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the Commission on the Restitution of Land Rights and the Ingonyama Trust Board on their strategic and annual performance plans, and the medium term expenditure framework budget for 2020/21. The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Develo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (5 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 4th of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19. A total of 1492 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 14821 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow. Table 1: Distribution of tests done Province Number of tests done Mash West 143 Mat. North 84
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Japan donates over US $209,000 to Mine Action in South Sudan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government of Japan has contributed US $209,090 to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), for the mine action project “Enabling Safe Return, Humanitarian Operations, and Strengthening Institutional Capacity of the National Mine Action Authority in South Sudan”. Since 2011, Japan has contributed over US $17 million to humanitarian mine action in South Sudan, preventing physical harm to civilians, improving access to basic services, and helping people rebuild
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved