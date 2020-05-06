Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 6 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1382; of these seventeen (17) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Sixty-Two (162). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Reasearch Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jigjiga University Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-three (93). The Details of today's cases are presented below:
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
27
Male
No
He has a risk of exposure due to the nature of his work.
2
Ethiopian
20
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
3
Ethiopian
25
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
4
Ethiopian
14
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
5
Ethiopian
26
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
6
Ethiopian
65
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
7
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
28
Female
No
Yes
8
Ethiopian
Afar (Diagnosed in Addis)
39
Male
No
Under Investigation
9
Ethiopian
50
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
10
Ethiopian
30
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine.
–
11
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
53
Female
No
Yes
12
Ethiopian
23
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
13
Ethiopian
24
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
14
Ethiopian
27
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
15
Ethiopian
20
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
16
Ethiopian
22
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
17
Ethiopian
41
Male
He has travel history from Somalia and is in Somali region mandatory quarantine.
–
COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today
Total laboratory test conducted
26,517
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
1,382
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
17
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers
63
Patients in intensive care
0
Newly recovered
2
Total recovered
93
Total deaths
4
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
162
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.
