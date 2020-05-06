Coronavirus – Guinea: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Guinea in Fight Against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Guinea to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Ahmed Nasser Abdul Rahim Al-Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, stated: “The provision of medical supplies today by the UAE is a symbol of the hand of assistance that we have extended to the world as part of our foreign aid policy that long predates the outbreak of COVID-19.”

“Aiding Guinea in its fight against COVID-19 is a task that the UAE treats with the utmost seriousness, and it is our firm hope that such assistance will leave a genuine mark on the country’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread,” His Excellency noted.

To date, the UAE has provided more than437 metric tons of aid to over38 countries, supporting nearly437 medical professionals in the process.

