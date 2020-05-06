APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: Targeted COVID-19 testing in Kenya

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

The COVID-19 impact on global education systems

These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana....
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Can Airbnb Survive?

With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Beatrice Lugalia, Ministry of Health, Kenya Social Mobilizer, organizing her community for targeted #COVID19 testing.

World Health Organization (WHO) supports the government in dissemination of timely information to communities in major outbreak hotspots in Nairobi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: UNAIDS urges countries to stay focused on HIV prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleThe COVID-19 impact on global education systems
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

Can Airbnb Survive?

CNBC -
With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Reuters -
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more
Videos

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

CNBC Africa -
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: UNAIDS urges countries to stay focused on HIV prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOverstretched health systems, lockdowns, loss of livelihoods and fewer employment opportunities could increase unprotected sex, sexual violence and exploitation, transactional sex and sex work, leading to an increase in new HIV infections Despite the global progress made in HIV prevention, with new HIV infections falling by 40% since the peak in 1997, hard-won gains are in danger of being reversed by the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping around the world. In the light of the COVID-19 p
Read more

Coronavirus – Mali: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn Mali, the ICRC is adapting its activities to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Observance of hygiene measures makes it possible to provide humanitarian aid to people victims of the armed conflict and other situations of violence while protecting them. Long before the declaration of the first positive cases in Mali, the ICRC delegation in Mali had undertaken several actions aimed at raising the awareness of as many people as possible, particularly in areas of armed conflict
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 6th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 2 Total confirmed cases - 43 Total active cases - 26 Total recovered - 14 Total number of tests conducted - 1032 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549) by region: Central (4,578 cases; 184 deaths; 1,222 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934*), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (236; 10; 26), DRC (797; 35; 92), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (397; 6; 93), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4). Eastern (5,034; 150; 2,010): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,120; 3; 745), Eritrea (39; 0; 30
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved