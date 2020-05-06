Coronavirus – Mali: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Mali, the ICRC is adapting its activities to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Observance of hygiene measures makes it possible to provide humanitarian aid to people victims of the armed conflict and other situations of violence while protecting them.

Long before the declaration of the first positive cases in Mali, the ICRC delegation in Mali had undertaken several actions aimed at raising the awareness of as many people as possible, particularly in areas of armed conflict and violence, about the danger of this disease and the barrier measures to be observed. to protect himself.

It would be a disaster if the pandemic were to spread to places of detention. To save people deprived of their liberty, several tonnes of hygiene and cleaning products were delivered to 17 remand centers across the country. The authorities have been encouraged to take judicial measures to reduce prison overcrowding.

Health workers are at the forefront of this fight against the coronavirus. To strengthen their capacities to help people with Covid-19 and ensure continuity of care, support is provided to several health structures (establishment of infection prevention and control system, donation of hygiene and protection, psychological support for medical staff, etc.).

Prevention of the spread of the virus among displaced persons and migrants, improvement of access to drinking water for communities or support for the Malian Red Cross (CRM), to find out more about our activities within the framework of the fight against Covid19 in Mali, you can download the special bulletin Covid-19 counting for the months of March and April 2020.

