Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

148 new cases of #COVID19:
43 – Lagos 32 – Kano 14 – Zamfara 10 – FCT 9 – Katsina 7 – Taraba 6 – Borno 6 – Ogun 5 – Oyo 3 – Edo 3 – Kaduna 3 – Bauchi 2 – Adamawa 2 – Gombe 1 – Plateau 1 – Sokoto 1 – Kebbi
2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 481 Deaths: 98
