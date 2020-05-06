Coronavirus – Nigeria: Dr. Osagie Ehanire inspects Thisday Dome Isolation Centre

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has inspected the ThisDay Dome Abuja which is being converted to an Isolation centre donated by the Publisher, ThisDay Newspaper, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, who said the multipurpose centre built for events can as well host the COVID-19 case management.

Dr. Ehanire who was accompanied to do the inspection by top management team of Federal Ministry of Health expressed satisfaction with the conversion of the ThisDay Dome to Isolation Centre which is almost 98% ready fitted with utility supply and other necessities for COVID-19 response. For the 100% completion and commissioning, workers are seen working frantically to put finishing touches to the Isolation Centre which has bed space capacity to hold a great number of patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.