Coronavirus – Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) supported Community Dialogue with Key Messages on COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today in Kano, World Health Organization (WHO) supported govt to conduct community dialogue with community leaders to strategize on reaching households with key messages on #COVID19 prevention guidelines and reduce transmission of the virus within the community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo