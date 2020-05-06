APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (6th May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 26

Confirmed cases: 225

At isolation centres: 157

Recovered: 54

Deaths: 14

In quarantine: 1,660

Out of quarantine: 1,759

Gender Confirmed

Female – 102 Male – 123

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

1

Bonthe

10

Bombali

7

Falaba

0

Kailahun

0

Kambia

0

Kono

0

Kenema

10

Koinadugu

0

Moyamba

0

Portloko

7

Pujehun

0

Tonkolili

3

Western Rural

27

Western Urban

160

Total

225

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleRwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers
Next articleMinistry of Mines and Hydrocarbons takes New Measures to Boost Local Content in Equatorial Guinea
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

CNBC Africa -
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Read more
article

Vuyani Jarana on how ICT can assist with the fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has accelerated the global push into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While the growth of the gig economy is leaving many industries redundant, one industry that is expected to continue thriving is telecommunications due to increased demand for digital connectivity. Vuyani Jarana, ICT veteran & Group Chairperson of Mobax joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Reviving Africa’s aviation industry post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has clipped the wings of the global aviation industry with Comair the latest airline to announce that it would enter business rescue.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Mali: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn Mali, the ICRC is adapting its activities to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Observance of hygiene measures makes it possible to provide humanitarian aid to people victims of the armed conflict and other situations of violence while protecting them. Long before the declaration of the first positive cases in Mali, the ICRC delegation in Mali had undertaken several actions aimed at raising the awareness of as many people as possible, particularly in areas of armed conflict
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 6th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 2 Total confirmed cases - 43 Total active cases - 26 Total recovered - 14 Total number of tests conducted - 1032 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,867) deaths (1,972), and recoveries (16,549) by region: Central (4,578 cases; 184 deaths; 1,222 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934*), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (236; 10; 26), DRC (797; 35; 92), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (397; 6; 93), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4). Eastern (5,034; 150; 2,010): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,120; 3; 745), Eritrea (39; 0; 30
Read more

Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons takes New Measures to Boost Local Content in Equatorial Guinea

APO Africa Press Office -
In line with Equatorial Guinea’s efforts to ensure that the country’s recovery benefits local jobs creation and national content development, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has published a new Ministerial Order to encourage the hiring of local workforce. Ministerial Order Number 1/2020 limits to three years the period during which companies can employ foreign labour and expatriates in Equatorial Guinea’s oil & gas industry. The order follows years of successful capac
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved