Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (6th May 2020)

New cases: 26
Confirmed cases: 225
At isolation centres: 157
Recovered: 54
Deaths: 14
In quarantine: 1,660
Out of quarantine: 1,759
Gender Confirmed
Female – 102 Male – 123
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
1
Bonthe
10
Bombali
7
Falaba
0
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
10
Koinadugu
0
Moyamba
0
Portloko
7
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
3
Western Rural
27
Western Urban
160
Total
225
