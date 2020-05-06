Coronavirus – Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 6th May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed: 38 Benadir: 35 Somaliland: 3
Male: 30 Female: 8 Recovery: 12 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 873 Total recoveries: 87 Total deaths: 39
