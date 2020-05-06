Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7572 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572.

Case Data

PROVINCE

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape

838

Free State

128

Gauteng

1697

KwaZulu-Natal

1142

Limpopo

40

Mpumalanga

57

North West

35

Northern Cape

26

Western Cape

3609

Unknown

0

Total

7572

Testing Data

A total of 268 064 tests have been conducted to date with 10 523 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

133 314

50%

5 165

49%

Public

134 750

50%

5 358

51%

Grand Total

268 064

10 523

Reported COVID-19 Deaths

Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.

We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Eastern Cape

18

Free State

6

Gauteng

15

KwaZulu Natal

36

Limpopo

2

Mpumalanga

0

North West

0

Northern Cape

0

Western Cape

71

Total

148

World Hand Hygiene Day

We commemorate World Hand Hygiene Day in a year that has particularly shone the spotlight on hand hygiene.

As we know, one of the ways Coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body.

To echo the sentiments of our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed us from KwaZulu Natal, the COVID-19 outbreak is giving us an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.

Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.