Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7572 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572.
Case Data
PROVINCE
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
Eastern Cape
838
Free State
128
Gauteng
1697
KwaZulu-Natal
1142
Limpopo
40
Mpumalanga
57
North West
35
Northern Cape
26
Western Cape
3609
Unknown
0
Total
7572
Testing Data
A total of 268 064 tests have been conducted to date with 10 523 tests done in the past 24 hours
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
133 314
50%
5 165
49%
Public
134 750
50%
5 358
51%
Grand Total
268 064
10 523
Reported COVID-19 Deaths
Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.
We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Eastern Cape
18
Free State
6
Gauteng
15
KwaZulu Natal
36
Limpopo
2
Mpumalanga
0
North West
0
Northern Cape
0
Western Cape
71
Total
148
World Hand Hygiene Day
We commemorate World Hand Hygiene Day in a year that has particularly shone the spotlight on hand hygiene.
As we know, one of the ways Coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body.
To echo the sentiments of our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed us from KwaZulu Natal, the COVID-19 outbreak is giving us an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.
Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.