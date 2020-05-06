Coronavirus: Sudan Fact Sheet (6 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNHCR has activated COVID-19 prevention measures and planning response in worse case scenarios for the over 2 million internally displaced people and one million refugees

UNHCR delivered soap for one million people in Sudan – refugees, internally displaced people and the most vulnerable members of host communities across the country

Business continuity plans for UNHCR and partners will ensure humanitarian assistance, while specific COVID-19 activities will be delivered

Working with Partners

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, implements the refugee coordination model in Sudan and co-leads the national inter-agency Refugee Consultation Forum (RCF) with the Commission for Refugees (COR), which includes sector level Technical Advisory Groups as well as field-level Refugee Working Groups that contribute to more effective coordination of the refugee response at each level. UNHCR works with a main government counterpart, COR, in addition to line ministries, including the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Welfare and Social Security, Education, Health and the Civil Registry, Ministry of Agriculture, Forest and Natural resources, as well as with the Water and Environmental Sanitation unit, the Directorate of Immigration and Passports Police (IPP), the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and other authorities. UNHCR also collaborates with more than 50 international and national NGO partners to implement multi-sectoral activities across the country. UNHCR led the coordination of the 2020 Sudan Country Refugee Response Plan, the first inter-agency, comprehensive and multi-sectoral response plan which covers the needs of all major refugee populations in Sudan, including: South Sudanese, refugees from CAR, Chad, Eritrea and Ethiopia and other countries of origin. The Plan brings together 34 humanitarian and development partners with a budget requirement of some USD 477 M. It targets over 900,000 refugees as well as nearly a quarter million Sudanese in host areas. Furthermore, UNHCR leads the coordination of the South Sudan Refugee Response Plan in Sudan, which is an inter-agency response strategy to address the protection and humanitarian needs of South Sudanese refugees. The 2019-2020 RRP for Sudan is costed at USD 321 M for 2020 and includes the financial requirements for 28 partners across eight sectors (Protection, Education, Emergency Shelter/Non-Food items – ES/NFI, Food, Health and Nutrition, Livelihoods, Energy, and Water/Sanitation/Health). As the lead on the Protection and Emergency Shelter/Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) Sectors for internally displaced people, UNHCR works closely with partners to identify priority needs and to ensure a coordinated response, which includes joint planning in the Humanitarian Country Team and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Sudan. UNHCR coordinates closely with the Ministry of Health and Social Development for the Protection Sector, and HAC for the ES/NFI. Moreover, UNHCR promotes protection mainstreaming across all sectors, in addition to working closely with the Return, Recovery, and Reintegration Sector. UNHCR is a member of the Durable Solutions Working Group. UNHCR, together with IOM, co-chairs the Counter Trafficking & Mixed Migration Working Group (CTWG) which brings various UN agencies, international NGOs together with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking. The CTWG supports coordination between actors technically and logistically. COVID-19 response: the RCF is leading the response for refugees with the participation of WHO, UNHCR, UNICEF and over 40 other partners. The RCF has a national refugee plan and 12 locality-level plans in Sudan's refugee-hosting States (including White Nile and Kordofans). The RCF is also working to ensure that refugees are included under broader national and State COVID-19 plans for other populations in need. This is done at the national level through the RCF's participation in the Humanitarian Country Team's COVID-19 Working Group and in dedicated COVID-19 meetings led by OCHA or other lead agencies in each State.