Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Masindi, Uganda

A team from the Ministry of Health, Uganda led by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, and WHO Uganda led by Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM are in Masindi district to assess the COVID-19 response. The district currently has one COVID-19 case confirmed from the Rapid Assessment Survey. The case is in stable condition in Hoima RRH.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

