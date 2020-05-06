Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Masindi, Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A team from the Ministry of Health, Uganda led by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, and WHO Uganda led by Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM are in Masindi district to assess the COVID-19 response. The district currently has one COVID-19 case confirmed from the Rapid Assessment Survey. The case is in stable condition in Hoima RRH.

