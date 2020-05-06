Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (5 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 4th of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 1492 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 14821 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done

Province

Number of tests done

Mash West

143

Mat. North

84

Bulawayo

192*

Masvingo

175

Mash. Central

118

Mash. East

72

Midlands

126

Manicaland

141

Harare

441*

TOTAL

1492

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

Matabeleland North

1

Bulawayo

12

Harare

13

Mashonaland East

5

Mashonaland West

3

Total

34

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing. Additionally, the Ministry would like to remind everyone that the wearing of masks outside the home is now mandatory for all Zimbabwean citizens and residents.

Prevention Measures against COVID-19 disease

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or tax an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who have a fever, are coughing, sneezing.

• Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others.

• Wear a face mask or any face covering to cover your nose and mouth.

• Avoid all unnecessary travel.

