APO
Updated:

Contagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 lockdown and containment measures threaten to increase relative poverty levels among the world’s informal economy workers by as much as 56 percentage points in low-income countries, says a new briefing paper issued by the International Labour Organization.

Download document: https://bit.ly/2Wb81GE https://bit.ly/2WEAWSD https://bit.ly/2yF7yDN https://bit.ly/3drMbog

In high-income countries, relative poverty levels among informal workers is estimated to increase by 52 percentage points, while in upper middle-income countries the increase is estimated to be 21 percentage points.

As many as 1.6 billion of the world’s two billion informal economy workers are affected by lockdown and containment measures. Most are working in the hardest-hit sectors or in small units more vulnerable to shocks.

These include workers in accommodation and food services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and the more than 500 million farmers producing for the urban market. Women are particularly affected in high-risk sectors, the report says.

In addition, with these workers needing to work to feed their families, COVID-19 containment measures in many countries cannot be implemented successfully. This is endangering governments’ efforts to protect the population and fight the pandemic. It may become a source of social tension in countries with large informal economies, the report says.

More than 75 per cent of total informal employment takes place in businesses of fewer than ten workers, including 45 per cent of independent workers without employees.

With most informal workers having no other means of support, they face an almost unsolvable dilemma: to die from hunger or from the virus, the briefing says. This has been exacerbated by disruptions in food supplies, which has particularly affected those in the informal economy.

For the world’s 67 million domestic workers, 75 per cent of whom are informal workers, unemployment has become as threatening as the virus itself. Many have not been able to work, whether at the request of their employers or in compliance with lockdowns. Those who do continue to go to work face a high risk of contagion, caring for families in private households. For the 11 million migrant domestic workers the situation is even worse.

“The COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating already existing vulnerabilities and inequalities,” says Philippe Marcadent, chief of the ILO’s INWORK branch. “Policy responses must ensure that support reaches the workers and enterprises who need it most.”

The countries with the largest informal economies where full lockdowns have been adopted, are suffering the most from the consequences of the pandemic. Informal economy workers significantly impacted by lockdown varies from 89 per cent in Latin America and the Arab States to 83 per cent in Africa, 73per cent in Asia and the Pacific, and 64 per cent in Europe and Central Asia.

Countries need to follow a multi-track strategy that combines several lines of actions relating to both the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, says the ILO.

Among its recommendations, the report highlights the need for policies that reduce the exposure of informal workers to the virus; ensure that those infected have access to health care; provide income and food support to individuals and their families; and prevent damage to the economic fabric of countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Labour Organisation (ILO).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

CNBC Africa -
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

CNBC -
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Read more
CEO Interviews

How books have made a comeback during coronavirus lock-downs

CNBC Africa -
Several South African magazines have been pulled off the shelves after their publishing houses became casualties of the COVID-19 economic downturn. With the fortunes of prominent glossy magazines doomed, what does this mean for other reading materials like books? Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
News

The anti-COVID-19 herbal balm from the sea breezes of Madagascar – why the World Health Organisation says don’t touch it for now.

Chris Bishop -
For centuries – long before pharmaceuticals factories were built – African herbs were a natural and trusted way of healing and warding off ailments. The liquid is being made by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research and distributed door-to-door by soldiers in the capital Antananarivo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819) by region: Central (4,727 cases; 188 deaths; 1,243 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (264; 10; 30), DRC (863; 36; 103), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4: 13), Gabon (439; 8; 99), Sao Tome & Principe (174; 4; 4). Eastern (5,281; 161; 2,047): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,124; 3; 755), Eritrea (39; 0; 30
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID and United Nations Country Team (UNCT) sign Financial Agreement to support Government of Sudan in its fight against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo“UNAMID, in consultation with Government and in partnership with the UN Agency, Funds and Programmes (AFPs) implementing the Joint State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in Darfur, have agreed to allocate almost two million US dollars to support the Transitional Government of Sudan’s COVID-19 National Response Plans focusing on Darfur. Projects covered under this Financial Agreement will contribute to and support the Government’s preparedness and response to the current CO
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 4049 Total recoveries 1333 Total deaths 76 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2640 Total number of tests 50288 Patients in hospital 150 with 61 in ICU or high care Sub
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Pregnant mothers and babies born during COVID-19 pandemic threatened by strained health systems and disruptions in services

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith 116 million expected births in the approximately 9 months since the COVID pandemic was recognized, UNICEF calls on governments and donors to maintain lifesaving services for pregnant women and newborns. An estimated 116 million babies will be born under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF said today ahead of Mother’s Day. These babies are projected to be born up to 40 weeks after COVID-19 – currently straining health systems and medical supply chains all
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved