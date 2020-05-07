APO
Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (07-05-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The point of the evolution of the pandemic in Cameroon today reports 958 active including 115 hospitalized with 46 on Oxygen therapy, 1221 recovered and 86 deaths. In addition, we have just received 5,000 rapid diagnostic tests as a donation from the Head of State. STAY AT HOME!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

