Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 7 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1843; of these twenty-five (25) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Eighty-Seven (187). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopians of which 24 are male and 1 is female and their age ranges from 17-65 years old. Among the cases 21 of them are Addis Ababa residents, 2 are from SNNPR (Hadiya end Kernbata Zone), and 2 from Oromia region (Borena quarantine center and Addis Ababa Zuria Special Zone).

The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below;

Travel history from abroad

3

Contact with confirmed cases

3

No travel history or contact with confirmed cases

19

Total

25

The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, SNNPR Public Health Institute, Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

28,360

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,843

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

25

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

88

Patients in intensive care

1

Newly recovered

0

Total recovered

93

Total deaths

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

187

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19 the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should limit our movement and cover mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

