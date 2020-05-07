APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test

By Africa Press Office

May the force majeure be with you – contracts in the world of COVID-19

Violent protests, by nearby communities,disrupted construction. The applicant stated that these riots constituted a force majeure and claimed release from performance of its obligations.
Are low interest rates enough? | CNBC Explains

Central banks around the world reacted quickly to the coronavirus outbreak. One of their main decisions was to slash interest rates even though these were already low in most advanced economies. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro looks at how effective low rates can be at mitigating the impact of the virus. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #InterestRates #Economy...
The COVID-19 impact on global education systems

These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana....
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test with 303 Recoveries. Bono Region has recorded its first case of Covid-19 in the Jaman North District

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Disease Surveillance Department, Ghana Health Service.

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
SA’s auto industry ambitions threatened by COVID-19

The expansion of South Africa’s auto industry is central to the government’s economic development strategy but the coronavirus crisis has forced carmakers into survival mode and could push ambitious growth plans out of reach.
Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Can Airbnb Survive?

With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: As at 6 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 34 confirmed cases

Download logoCOVID-19 Update: As at 6 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 34 confirmed cases, including five (5) recoveries and four (4) deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus – Gambia: Case update 6 May 2020

Active cases - 7 New Cases - 0 New tests - 160 Total confirmed - 17 Recovered - 9 Death - 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture on meeting between Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Arts and Culture national organisations on the COVID-19 Relief...

Download logoOn 6 May 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa held a successful and productive meeting with national organisations of the arts and culture sector to discuss the ongoing relief funding process aimed at alleviating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of creatives and athletes. The Department invited national organisations and the federation of the sector, which is CCIFSA, The Cultural and Creative Industry Federation of South Africa. The national organisations invited were
Coronavirus – Kenya: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$739 million Disbursement to Kenya to Address the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Download logoThe IMF approved the disbursement of US$739 million to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to support the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic; The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a serious toll on the Kenyan economy, significantly reducing growth, creating fiscal and external financing needs; It is important that the authorities resume their fiscal consolidation plans to reduce macroeconomic vulnerabilities once the crisis abates. The Executive Board of the Inte
