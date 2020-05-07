Coronavirus: Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ghana records a total of 3,091 COVID-19 confirmed cases Out of 137,924 test with 303 Recoveries. Bono Region has recorded its first case of Covid-19 in the Jaman North District

