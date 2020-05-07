Coronavirus – Kenya: Update 07 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
COVID-19 update:
– 25 new positive cases today.
– Total confirmed cases stand at 607.
– 7 new recoveries today.
– Total discharged and recovered stands at 197.
– 3 fatalities today.
– Total fatalities stand at 29.
#KomeshaCorona
