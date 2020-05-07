Coronavirus – Nigeria: 195 new cases of COVID-19 6 May

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
195 new cases of COVID-19;
82-Lagos 30-Kano 19-Zamfara 18-Sokoto 10-Borno 9-FCT 8-Oyo 5-Kebbi 5-Gombe 4-Ogun 3-Katsina 1-Kaduna 1-Adamawa
3145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 534
Deaths: 103
