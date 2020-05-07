Coronavirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority announces gradual removal of restrictions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As announced by the Public Health Commissioner in the last press conference held on Thursday 30th April 2020, several of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will gradually be removed if by 8pm Sunday 3rd May there is no change in the local situation.

The existing Public Health restriction order expires on Monday the 4th May 2020 and a revised one will come into force on same day. The new order allows for gradual removal of restrictions by phases.

While some restrictions are removed, some will be maintained to prevent the introduction of new cases and mitigate community transmission if a new case is detected.

The Department of Health calls on the public to give full support to the revised measures and to actively engage in adopting the new reality.

Members of the public are asked to pay close attention to these three pillars of COVID-19 prevention.

Increased vigilance in suspected case detection, Social or physical distancing at ALL TIMES Improved hygiene, especially hand and respiratory hygiene.

Since detection of the last case of COVID-19 on Sunday 5th April 2020, Seychelles has not registered any new cases.

