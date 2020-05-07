Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (7th May 2020)

Download logoAs announced by the Public Health Commissioner in the last press conference held on Thursday 30th April 2020, several of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will gradually be removed if by 8pm Sunday 3rd May there is no change in the local situation. The existing Public Health restriction order expires on Monday the 4th May 2020 and a revised one will come into force on same day. The new order allows for gradual removal of restrictions by phases. Whil