Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (7th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 6
Confirmed cases: 231
At isolation centres: 161
Recovered: 54
Deaths: 16
In quarantine: 1,744
Out of quarantine: 1,806
Gender Confirmed
Female – 103 Male – 128
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
1
Bonthe
10
Bombali
7
Falaba
0
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
10
Koinadugu
1
Moyamba
0
Portloko
7
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
4
Western Rural
29
Western Urban
162
Total
231
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo