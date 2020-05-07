Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 6 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 38
Benadir: 35
Somaliland: 3
Male: 30
Female: 8
Recovery: 12
death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 873
Total recoveries: 87
Total deaths: 39
