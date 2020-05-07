APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 06 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808.

Case Data

Province

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape

849

Free State

130

Gauteng

1720

KwaZulu-Natal

1189

Limpopo

40

Mpumalanga

57

North West

37

Northern Cape

26

Western Cape

3760

Unknown

0

Total

7808

Testing Data

A total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

140 240

50%

6 926

61%

Public

139 139

50%

4 389

39%

279 379

11 315

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

We are, however, pleased to report 3153 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

18

388

Free State

6

102

Gauteng

15

1036

KwaZulu Natal

38

420

Limpopo

3

27

Mpumalanga

0

22

North West

0

20

Northern Cape

0

16

Western Cape

73

1122

Total

153

3153

