Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 06 May 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808.
Case Data
Province
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
Eastern Cape
849
Free State
130
Gauteng
1720
KwaZulu-Natal
1189
Limpopo
40
Mpumalanga
57
North West
37
Northern Cape
26
Western Cape
3760
Unknown
0
Total
7808
Testing Data
A total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
140 240
50%
6 926
61%
Public
139 139
50%
4 389
39%
279 379
11 315
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 1 from Limpopo Province and 2 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 153.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
We are, however, pleased to report 3153 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
18
388
Free State
6
102
Gauteng
15
1036
KwaZulu Natal
38
420
Limpopo
3
27
Mpumalanga
0
22
North West
0
20
Northern Cape
0
16
Western Cape
73
1122
Total
153
3153
