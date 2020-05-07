Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
4049
Total recoveries
1333
Total deaths
76
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
2640
Total number of tests
50288
Patients in hospital
150 with 61 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
Sub-district
Cases
Western
542
Southern
375
Northern
252
Tygerberg
730
Eastern
418
Klipfontein
407
Mitchells Plain
306
Khayelitsha
517
Total
3547
Sub Districts Non-Metro:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Garden Route
Bitou
5
Garden Route
Knysna
14
Garden Route
George
14
Garden Route
Hessequa
8
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
19
Garden Route
Oudtshoorn
3
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
24
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
30
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
29
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
3
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
148
Overberg
Overstrand
13
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
2
Overberg
Swellendam
3
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
2
West Coast
Bergrivier
1
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
4
West Coast
Swartland
10
Unallocated: 170
The Western Cape has recorded an additional four COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 76. We extend our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
