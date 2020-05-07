Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

4049

Total recoveries

1333

Total deaths

76

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

2640

Total number of tests

50288

Patients in hospital

150 with 61 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Western

542

Southern

375

Northern

252

Tygerberg

730

Eastern

418

Klipfontein

407

Mitchells Plain

306

Khayelitsha

517

Total

3547

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

5

Garden Route

Knysna

14

Garden Route

George

14

Garden Route

Hessequa

8

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

24

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

30

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

29

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

3

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

148

Overberg

Overstrand

13

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

2

Overberg

Swellendam

3

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

2

West Coast

Bergrivier

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

4

West Coast

Swartland

10

Unallocated: 170

The Western Cape has recorded an additional four COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 76. We extend our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

