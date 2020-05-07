APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Quarterly Labour Force Survey Q2:2020 data will be collected telephonically

By Africa Press Office

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is changing its collection method for the second quarter of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) due to restrictions on face-to-face collections imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, has announced that Stats SA will conduct data collection for key labour statistics using telephone interviews instead of fieldworkers visiting sampled dwelling units (households).

“Continuous measuring of the economy is an important and necessary undertaking. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics South Africa will continue providing the salient labour statistics for policy and evidence based decision making” said Mr Maluleke. Telephonic data collection for Q2:2020 will commence on Monday 11 May 2020. Collection of data will be conducted using the Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI) methodology.

The current situation dictates changes to and adaption of our processes and methodology. The Q2 QLFS questionnaire has been slightly modified for telephonic interviewing and few questions on COVID-19 have been added. Unlike the online COVID-19 surveys conducted by Stats SA, which used convenience sampling and were therefore not representative of the South African population, the estimates from this survey will be representative of the experience of all South Africans.

“The lockdown and progression of the pandemic resulted in the discontinuation of face-to-face data collection. We are appealing for cooperation and participation from all households sampled for the survey as the data will provide much-needed information on how COVID-19 has impacted employment in South Africa,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

Contact numbers for dwelling units in the sample were sourced from the QLFS data for previous quarters. There is a need to change the survey methodology slightly so there will be no rotation of dwelling units out of the sample until the situation with the pandemic improves. Some of our respondents were supposed to be in the sample for the last time in the previous quarter; we now plead with them to stay in the sample for a few more quarters to ensure that there is continuity in the production of the labour statistics that the country needs, especially during the crisis period, to assess its impact on the estimates.

Stats SA official will not ask for ID numbers and banking details. Should you want to verify the details of the Stats SA officials, please go to the Fieldworker Verification link on the Stats SA website (www.statssa.gov.za)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 impacts observing system
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

CNBC Africa -
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

CNBC -
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Read more
CEO Interviews

How books have made a comeback during coronavirus lock-downs

CNBC Africa -
Several South African magazines have been pulled off the shelves after their publishing houses became casualties of the COVID-19 economic downturn. With the fortunes of prominent glossy magazines doomed, what does this mean for other reading materials like books? Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
News

The anti-COVID-19 herbal balm from the sea breezes of Madagascar – why the World Health Organisation says don’t touch it for now.

Chris Bishop -
For centuries – long before pharmaceuticals factories were built – African herbs were a natural and trusted way of healing and warding off ailments. The liquid is being made by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research and distributed door-to-door by soldiers in the capital Antananarivo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Contagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 lockdown and containment measures threaten to increase relative poverty levels among the world’s informal economy workers by as much as 56 percentage points in low-income countries, says a new briefing paper issued by the International Labour Organization. Download document: https://bit.ly/2Wb81GE https://bit.ly/2WEAWSD https://bit.ly/2yF7yDN https://bit.ly/3drMbog In high-income countries, relative poverty levels among informal workers is estimated to increase by 52 percentag
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819) by region: Central (4,727 cases; 188 deaths; 1,243 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (264; 10; 30), DRC (863; 36; 103), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4: 13), Gabon (439; 8; 99), Sao Tome & Principe (174; 4; 4). Eastern (5,281; 161; 2,047): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,124; 3; 755), Eritrea (39; 0; 30
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID and United Nations Country Team (UNCT) sign Financial Agreement to support Government of Sudan in its fight against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo“UNAMID, in consultation with Government and in partnership with the UN Agency, Funds and Programmes (AFPs) implementing the Joint State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in Darfur, have agreed to allocate almost two million US dollars to support the Transitional Government of Sudan’s COVID-19 National Response Plans focusing on Darfur. Projects covered under this Financial Agreement will contribute to and support the Government’s preparedness and response to the current CO
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 4049 Total recoveries 1333 Total deaths 76 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2640 Total number of tests 50288 Patients in hospital 150 with 61 in ICU or high care Sub
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved