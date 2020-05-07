Ecobank and Google collaborate to keep children learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the pan-African Bank, is leveraging its distribution and partner networks to raise awareness of literacy apps in the Google Play Store to support the education of children who are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyone’s lives, Ecobank is committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of its customers across Africa. With social distancing being enforced and schools closed, parents are looking for ways to help children keep up with their learning and homework. Ecobank is helping to raise awareness of locally relevant, globally applicable and accredited literacy and learning apps that support parents' efforts to educate their children at home. The apps are free on the Google Play Store, with specific apps available in local languages.

Ecobank is conscious of children's online safety and security, especially as they spend more time at home and online. Ecobank encourages parents across Africa to join Google’s ‘Online Safety for Families & Parents’ webinar, which will be hosted on YouTube on Thursday 7th May at 11:00 AM GMT. To join the webinar, just click the live link here (https://bit.ly/2WyUcAR) (For further details on the apps see the below Note to Editors.)

Nana Abban, Head, Group Consumer Banking Ecobank said: “We believe that children are Africa’s future. At this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever that parents use technology to help their children continue to learn and improve their knowledge. Ecobank is committed to closing the literacy and digital skills gap in Africa, and therefore ensuring that the education of Africa’s future generation of leaders does not suffer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Countries across Africa have historically had limited access to educational platforms. We are leveraging on our distribution network to make access to education as easy as the tap of an app, keeping children educated and enlightened at the same time, whilst also keeping them safe online” Nana Abban added.

A range of literacy apps are available now from the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Communications Manager Email: [email protected] Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

Webinar link: Online Safety for Families & Parents Thursday 7th May 2020 11.00AM – 12.45PM (GMT)

To join the webinar, just click the live link here (https://bit.ly/2WyUcAR).

Note to Editors: The key learning apps now available include:

● ‘Bolo’ is a speech-based reading app that encourages children to read aloud, helping improve their reading skills by providing positive reinforcement when they read correctly and giving suggestions when they don’t. ● ‘Feed the Monster’, which uses proven play to learn techniques to engage children and help them learn to read. ● ‘Akili’s Alphabet’, ‘Read with Akili’ and ‘Spelling with Akili’ can help children get a head start with their language skills. ● ‘Sema Run’, ‘Sema Trace’ and ‘Sema Goal’ allow children to play fun games to practice everything they’ve learnt.

The apps can be downloaded now from the Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/2L9PAvS

