APO
Updated:

The Ultimate CEO Guide to beating COVID-19 – in your pocket

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Big layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With most small businesses losing between 30% and 100% of revenue after government sanctioned lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the ability to lead with clarity and confidence is likely to determine survival. But leading like that in a turbulent and very uncertain world feels unrealistic for most small, medium and micro-sized enterprise (SMME) leaders. To assist CEOs and founders of small businesses with the practical resources that they need to lead their businesses through this time of crisis, 10X Entrepreneur (10X-e) (www.10x-e.africa) has launched the Covid-19 Online Leadership Field Guide (https://bit.ly/3dt26T0) – a comprehensive, free, end-to-end virtual journey designed specifically for business leaders, replete with downloadable tools and templates.

Download – COVID-19 Online Leadership Field Guide: https://bit.ly/2Ln5K5f

Download – Invitation to COVID-19 Scenario Planning: https://bit.ly/2YLDLUy

The online platform is also supported by direct, interactive sessions scheduled weekly with seasoned leaders, allowing CEO’s to pose their specific questions to veterans ‘who’ve been there’.

Initiated by 10X-e founder and CEO, Jason Goldberg, the online field guide is a free and open platform for businesses across Africa.

“CEO’s are inundated with free tips, webinars, and advice on how to deal with the crisis, all of which creates a messy cloud of wisdom and aids that are hard to prioritise and execute on. Our goal is to turn that daunting cloud into a simple, step-wise journey that gives you what you need, when you need it, so you can focus on one thing at a time – the right thing for now – with the confidence that you have access to the very best practical guidance and tools. We’re providing the tools and expertise on self-leadership (because your ‘inner game’ is your biggest lever to shift your fortunes in this crisis), team leadership specific to the challenges you’ll face in this crisis, scenario planning, liquidity management, human resources, contracts and customer management, to name a few”, says Goldberg.

Business leaders who are determined to navigate this crisis will benefit by having a clear picture of the road ahead, and the steps to take along the way. The platform addresses complex issues that are unique to the Covid-19 crisis and, through the high impact interactive sessions, 10X-e will provide additional high-touch guidance to those who need more engagement.

With support from First National Bank (FNB) who funded the building of the platform, ENSafrica and many other content contributors, the Covid-19 Online Leadership Field Guide will remain an open platform, available free of charge to Africa’s entrepreneurial leadership teams. Through this platform, 10X-e aims to help businesses survive, come out the other side of this crisis, grow and ultimately scale impact by assisting business leaders to navigate this crisis with wisdom and skill.

To explore the Covid-19 Leadership Field Guide and to register for the interactive sessions, click here: https://10x-e.africa/leadership-field-guide

Optional content Interested CEOs and founders of businesses are welcome to join 10X-e for the next interactive session.

Covid-19 Scenario Planning Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2020 Time: 12h00 – 13h00 (CAT)

This session is designed to get CEOs and founders ready to position their businesses for multiple possible futures through scenario plans and modelling.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of 10X-e.

Media Contact: Daya Coetzee Flow Communications [email protected] +27 (0)72 113 6884.

About 10X-e: At 10X Entrepreneur (10X-e) (www.10x-e.africa), our mission is to scale impact by growing businesses. We specialise in scaling innovation led, high growth ventures in Africa. Through a highly experienced team of former-Founders and CEO’s, 10X-e provides cutting edge tools, skills and seasoned advice for high teams to scale up.

Jason Goldberg, founder and CEO of 10X-e: Since starting his career at Bain and Co. and later as a corporate strategist, Jason founded Edge Growth, the Vumela Fund and 10X-e to scale Businesses in Africa. Jason has spent the last 14 years investing in, starting, scaling, advising, accelerating and sitting on boards of high potential ventures. He has burnt out scaling, been the biggest problem in his own business, lived through years of the dark valley and accumulated a vast tapestry of scars! He is passionate about growing business leaders and their businesses to scale impact.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleContagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Next articleBig layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

CNBC Africa -
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

CNBC Africa -
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

CNBC -
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Read more
CEO Interviews

How books have made a comeback during coronavirus lock-downs

CNBC Africa -
Several South African magazines have been pulled off the shelves after their publishing houses became casualties of the COVID-19 economic downturn. With the fortunes of prominent glossy magazines doomed, what does this mean for other reading materials like books? Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Somalia: WHO and European Union unite to fight a common enemy to humanity

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe WHO country office and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Somalia have joined hands under a new collaboration in the country to strengthen operational response activities for COVID-19. The new collaboration aims to accelerate support for the frontline work of WHO in combating COVID-19 in a seemingly vast country where transportation of vital medical supplies and personnel needed for rapid response to the outbreak remain a perpetual challenge owing to suspension of comm
Read more

Contagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 lockdown and containment measures threaten to increase relative poverty levels among the world’s informal economy workers by as much as 56 percentage points in low-income countries, says a new briefing paper issued by the International Labour Organization. Download document: https://bit.ly/2Wb81GE https://bit.ly/2WEAWSD https://bit.ly/2yF7yDN https://bit.ly/3drMbog In high-income countries, relative poverty levels among informal workers is estimated to increase by 52 percentag
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (52,175) deaths (2,024), and recoveries (17,819) by region: Central (4,727 cases; 188 deaths; 1,243 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (264; 10; 30), DRC (863; 36; 103), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4: 13), Gabon (439; 8; 99), Sao Tome & Principe (174; 4; 4). Eastern (5,281; 161; 2,047): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,124; 3; 755), Eritrea (39; 0; 30
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID and United Nations Country Team (UNCT) sign Financial Agreement to support Government of Sudan in its fight against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo“UNAMID, in consultation with Government and in partnership with the UN Agency, Funds and Programmes (AFPs) implementing the Joint State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in Darfur, have agreed to allocate almost two million US dollars to support the Transitional Government of Sudan’s COVID-19 National Response Plans focusing on Darfur. Projects covered under this Financial Agreement will contribute to and support the Government’s preparedness and response to the current CO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved