Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857)

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF's COVID-19 relief scheme

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857) by region:

Central (4,977 cases; 199 deaths; 1,567 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (118; 0; 10), Chad (253; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (897; 36; 119), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (504; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4).

Eastern (5,346; 161; 2,137): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824), Eritrea (39; 0; 30), Ethiopia (194; 4; 95), Kenya (621; 29; 202), Madagascar (193; 0; 103), Mauritius (332; 10; 320), Rwanda (271; 0; 133), Seychelles (11; 0; 8), Somalia (928; 44; 106), South Sudan (74; 0; 2), Sudan (930; 52; 92), Tanzania (509; 18; 167), Uganda (101; 0; 55).

Northern (19,922; 1,197; 7,142): Algeria (5,182; 483; 2,323), Egypt (7,981; 482; 1,887), Libya (64; 3; 24), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (5,661; 185; 2,302), Tunisia (1,026; 43; 600).

Southern (8,779; 177; 3,354): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 9), Eswatini (153; 2; 14), Malawi (43; 3; 14), Mozambique (81; 0; 24), Namibia (16; 0; 9), South Africa (8,232; 161; 3,153), Zambia (167; 4; 111), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 9).

Western (15,410; 345; 4,657): Benin (242; 2; 62), Burkina Faso (736; 48; 562), Cape Verde (218; 2; 38), Cote d'Ivoire (1,571; 20; 742), Gambia (18; 1; 9), Ghana (3,091; 18; 303), Guinea (1,927; 11; 629), Guinea-Bissau (508; 2; 25), Liberia (189; 20; 79), Mali (650; 32; 271), Niger (781; 42; 586), Nigeria (3,526; 107; 601), Senegal (1,551; 13; 611), Sierra Leone (257; 17; 54), Togo (145; 10; 85). 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

