Coronavirus – Cameroon: The point of the evolution of the pandemic in Cameroon on the 7th May 2020

There are 958 active including 115 hospitalized with 46 on Oxygen therapy, 1221 recovered and 86 deaths. In addition, we have received 5,000 rapid diagnostic tests as a donation from the Head of State. STAY AT HOME!

