Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 8 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1861; of these three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Ninety-Four (194). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopians females and their age ranges from 23-33 years old. All of the cases are Addis Ababa residents. The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

Contact with confirmed cases

2

Contact with confirmed cases under investigation

1

Total

3

The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Nekemte Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), Addis Ababa PHREM Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Gondar University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

Furthermore, two (2) people (1 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Oromia Region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-five (95).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

30,306

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,861

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

3

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

93

Patients in intensive care

1

Newly recovered

2

Total recovered

95

Total deaths

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

194

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19 the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should limit our movement and cover mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

